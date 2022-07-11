Codestone and recent acquisition Clarivos win SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign Partner of the Year Awards

Codestone Group secures five breakthrough SAP Partner of the Year awards reaffirming SAP Cloud Powerhouse position

POOLE, England, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP and Microsoft services leader Codestone made a big move in the SAP ERP and Analytics services market by acquiring Clarivos, making it part of the core Codestone consulting, reseller and cloud services business. In less than two months since the May 2022 acquisition, this combined SAP Cloud powerhouse has won a series of five awards at SAP's 2022 SMB Innovation Summit.

The SAP Partner of the Year Awards recognise SAP partners that have sold and delivered outstanding SAP-based applications and services during the past year. Winners were distinguished from 100+ partners in eleven countries across EMEA North region.

Codestone Group - made up of the integrated Codestone and Clarivos companies - won SAP Partner awards in both EMEA North and UK/Ireland categories for SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign and Strategic Sales Performance.

The Group was recognised for demonstrating excellence in sales performance and for its customer successes, delivered on SAP cloud platforms. Leveraging one of the largest consultant teams in the region, an industry-leading ERP, EPM, Analytics and Cloud IT expertise, and deep contextual knowledge of its customers' business processes and technology landscapes, the Group has been partnering with SME and mid-market enterprises in their growth and cloud transformation initiatives.

Jeremy Bucknell, Co-Founder & CEO, Codestone Group says, "Our integration with Clarivos supports the Group's SAP strategy as we continually invest in our own business to deliver expertise, innovation and value to our SME and mid-market customers. We are delighted to be recognised by SAP for these prestigious awards which reaffirms our position and gives our teams much deserved recognition as they take cloud transformation to the next level for our customers."

For over 25 years, the Codestone Group has pioneered modern ERP and cloud technology. Today, it is equity backed by FPE Capital and offers award-winning delivery and technology consulting and solutions to growing SME and mid-market enterprises in the UK with a combined 450+ customers, 10,000+ users and 2500+ projects. It delivers next-level cloud transformations projects with a beyond go live approach and a 24x7x365 client mindset and managed services offering.

In May 2022, the Group acquired #1 SAP Business ByDesign, CCH® Tagetik Platinum Partner, and leading SAP Analytics Cloud partner, Clarivos. For more information: https://www.codestone.net/

