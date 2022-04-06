CODERLAND, the digital transformation and development company of DOMINION in Latin America, reinforces its operations and will incorporate 300 professionals

MADRID and PANAMA CITY, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coderland, the digital transformation and development subsidiary of Spain's listed company DOMINION, has begun strengthening its operations in Latin America. It expects to have a team of 500 people by 2023.

The company currently has a team of more than 175 people working offshore in different Latin American countries. It provides services to companies such as Auro in Spain, Telefónica in Mexico, Claro in Central America, and U.S. giants such as Valuelabs or Xpanxion.

Headed by Jorge Rubia Antúnez, Coderland is a company focused in creating and implementing complex digital transformation developments for large companies.

Its team is composed entirely of the best professionals in the Spanish-speaking world, experts in developing ad hoc digital tools, process automation, and measurement and improvement through data analysis.

It already has teams in more than a dozen Latin American countries, including Panama, Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, Chile, Argentina, and the Dominican Republic.

"Latin America is an inexhaustible source of digital talent. We believe in the region, and we know that we can attend large projects in the United States and Europe from here. So I insist our commitment is with the digital world and this part of the world and its people," explained Rubia, CEO and partner of the company.

The entire Coderland team works remotely, according to a digital management model whose main objective is to attract the best professionals in the sector located in different geographies.

"The backbone of Coderland is the digital professionals. So we are determined to attract the best. We will offer high levels of remuneration, quality of life, and family reconciliation, wherever they are and wherever they live," insisted its CEO.

Coderland is majority-owned by the Spanish listed company DOMINION (BME:DOM), an integrated services and projects company with a presence in more than 35 countries, more than 1,000 clients, and a team of more than 10,000 people worldwide.

The company has an annual turnover of more than €1 billion and has been listed on the Spanish stock exchange since April 2016.

SOURCE Coderland by Dominion