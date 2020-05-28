CODE8 Announces Brand Ambassador, Alexa Chung

As much as I enjoy putting on a cat eye or a bold lip, for the most part my approach to beauty is simple and devoid of products that seem intimidating to use and I think that's mirrored in the ethos of CODE8.

I am delighted to be partnering with CODE8 whose straightforward approach to beauty is so aligned with my own."

– Alexa Chung

CODE8 co-founders, Sophia Chikovani and Nadine Ayache say "Alexa is the perfect personification of the CODE8 mantra #beautywithoutlimits. We share a belief that makeup should be effortless, uncomplicated and multi-functional, leaving women more time to make the most of their busy lives. This is the reason we created the CODE8 range and we are delighted to welcome her to our CODE8 family."

Frequently appearing on best-dressed lists, Alexa is a muse for many fashion designers, is often seen in the front rows of shows and appears on the pages of most recognized magazines.

To kick off the partnership, CODE8 is excited to reveal their latest campaign, Beauty Decoded. The campaign focuses on showcasing the singular and uncomplicated messaging of CODE8. Through flash photography they have created high energy visuals with an 'on the go' feel, each telling an instant 'in the moment' story. These snapshots reflect the confident personalities of Alexa and the CODE8 brand.

Ayache and Chikovani believe there is more to life than makeup and wanted to create an uncomplicated, multifunctional, smartly edited line enabling women to develop their own individual beauty 'code'. CODE8 offers a curated collection of high-performance, scientifically advanced formulas with fast application and strong color pay-off. Created around the principle of universally flattering color edits for all skin colors and undertones, the products offer buildable effects from the most natural to the most dramatic of looks.

The mission of CODE8 co-founders is to provide an empowering and inclusive line embodying the infinite potential of makeup to express all beauty ideals, regardless of age, skin color or look preferences.

#BeautyWithoutLimits

ABOUT CODE8

After launching a little over a year ago in the UK followed by an exclusive partnership with luxury retailer Net-a-Porter in the US, the independent luxury beauty brand CODE8 has garnered a large following with incredible growth. The brand has participated as the official makeup sponsors for luxury brands like Lanvin, Helmut Lang and Peter Pilotto to name a few. In addition, the brand held a pop-up store in at historic UK luxury retail destination Burlington Arcade - that became permanent due to its success, and now, having recently launched in the states, the brand has received a huge momentum in the states.



Founders, Nadine Ayache & Sophia Chikovani's enthusiasm for beauty inspired them to create the London-born makeup brand CODE8. The brand represents the infinite potential of makeup to express all beauty ideals, regardless of age, skin color and look preferences. The mission is to simplify make-up and enable women to develop their own individual style in beauty, leaving you more time to make the most out of life. With this approach in mind, CODE8's line offers high-performing scientific formulas with fast application, created around the principle of universally flattering color with buildable coverage for the most natural to the most dramatic of looks, to suit every skin undertone.



