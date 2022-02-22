Coconut Milk Market is expected to reach US$ 3.77 Bn by the year 2032- Persistence Market Research

For instance, in January 2020, Califia Farms, a plant-based milk producer, announced the completion of its largest private capital raising. The company acquired a US$ 225 million of series D funding, which is led by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). Investors include the Green Monday Ventures, Claridge, Temasek, and others.

Coconut milk products are also gaining rapid traction among foodservice providers, as consumers are also seeking plant-based food in restaurants and cafes. Coconut milk is expected replace a whole lot of dairy milk in the foodservice industry. Coconut milk, rice milk, and others are becoming perfect replacements for diary milk.

Coconut milk is ideal for cooking & baking, and gives food a delicious aroma. It is majorly used in all kinds of dishes such as curries, soups, smoothies, and others. Moreover, a thin texture of coconut milk makes it a suitable option for many cuisines, and is considered a healthy beneficial milk for cooking.

The McCormick & Company offers coconut milk products under its Thai Kitchen brand, especially for the foodservice industry.

Overall, the global coconut milk market is set to witness growth at a value CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Request for the sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32487

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for coconut milk is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% in South Asia through 2032.

through 2032. Market shares of South Asia and Oceania are 17.2% and 6.7%, respectively, in 2022.

and Oceania are 17.2% and 6.7%, respectively, in 2022. The Europe coconut milk market is currently pegged at 148,011 tons.

coconut milk market is currently pegged at 148,011 tons. Growing consumer preference for healthy and nutritious food products is driving the sales of coconut milk across the world. Based on nature, demand for organic coconut milk is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9%.

Although by flavor, unsweetened coconut milk holds the highest market share, sales of sweetened coconut milk are set to increase at a CAGR of 8.9%.

COVID-19 disrupted the supply chain of coconut milk, due to which, the market was affected. However, it is expected to witness significant growth going ahead with increasing consumer demand for healthy and nutritious food products.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32487

"Manufacturer are offering coconut milk products with diverse flavors and varieties. With the utilization of advanced ingredients and state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques, companies are providing pioneering solutions in regards with coconut milk," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies manufacturing coconut milk are majorly focusing on expanding the product portfolios by adding innovative flavors. Manufacturers are also participating in various exhibitions and events around the world to increase awareness about their products.

In February 2020 , Vitasoy International Holdings Limited launched 12 special edition drink packs of nutritious protein-rich soy milk. The company launched these products on its 80th anniversary. Product varieties include Classic VITASOY, Malt VITASOY, Low Sugar VITASOY, and Low Sugar Malt VITASOY.

, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited launched 12 special edition drink packs of nutritious protein-rich soy milk. The company launched these products on its 80th anniversary. Product varieties include Classic VITASOY, Malt VITASOY, Low Sugar VITASOY, and Low Sugar Malt VITASOY. In 2017, Nestlé launched a new range of almond and coconut milk products, especially for coffee, under the brand name Coffee-Mate Natural Bliss.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32487

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global coconut milk market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic, conventional), product type (full fat coconut milk, low far coconut milk, coconut milk cream, coconut milk powder), flavor (sweetened, unsweetened), end use (food & beverages, foodservice, retail/household, others), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.