CoCo Bubble Tea Officially Launches in the Middle East with First Store in Jordan

The opening brings CoCo's signature boba tea to the region, along with a new, streamlined menu powered by Halal-certified materials.

AMMAN, Jordan, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoCo Bubble Tea, one of the world's most recognized bubble tea brands, is officially making its debut in the Middle East. The brand's first location in the region will open its doors in Amman, Jordan, early September, marking the beginning of CoCo's long-term commitment to serving consumers and supporting franchise partners across the Middle East. As bubble tea spreads in popularity around the world, this milestone allows CoCo to introduce its famed pearl milk tea refreshments to a new audience.

To learn more about franchising opportunities, please visit: https://www.coco-tea.com/Franchise.

"We are just beginning in the Middle East, but we aspire to one day have as robust a franchise network here as we do globally," remarked Kody Wong, Director of Business Development at CoCo Bubble Tea. "To accomplish this, we will continue our hallmark approach of adapting to local culture and tastes while empowering our partners with the resources they need for long-term success. This opening is about serving delicious bubble tea while building a unique franchise ecosystem that moves the region's business leaders forward."

Streamlined menu and Halal materials

The new store will also debut CoCo's streamlined menu. This simplified version provides customers with a curated selection of refreshments designed to simplify ordering while maintaining the brand's hallmark quality. For partners, the simplified menu enhances operational efficiency and reduces complexity, making the franchise model even more accessible and sustainable in the region.

In addition, the first store in the region will utilize CoCo's Halal-certified raw materials, empowering the store partner to localize and cater to the region's specific needs.

Customized training and operations for the region

To support franchisees in the Middle East, CoCo has developed a custom training and operations framework designed specifically for the region. Built for long-term mutual success, this framework will simplify onboarding, strengthen operational efficiency, and help partners integrate seamlessly into CoCo's global standards while staying rooted in local cultural preferences.

CoCo's expansion into Jordan is just the beginning. The company has plans underway to launch in the UAE and North Africa, signaling a strong commitment to building a regional footprint that reflects its global success.

Why partner with CoCo

With more than a decade of global experience, CoCo offers franchise partners not only the visibility of its world-class brand but also extensive support for marketing, operations, on-site consulting, and region-specific training. Its focus on research and development further ensures the ability to adapt products to evolving consumer preferences worldwide.

About CoCo Bubble Tea

CoCo Bubble Tea aims to create a diverse and sustainable community for its consumers by providing visually refreshing products. We continue to be one of the fastest-growing companies and are looking for enterprising partners to join the CoCo Bubble Tea franchise networks. Check CoCo Bubble Tea's official website and start your application now.

For more information, please visit https://www.coco-tea.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766382/585436.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766383/585435.jpg