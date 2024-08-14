HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA Wallet, a leading innovator in the cryptocurrency space, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Whale by Wirex, a Web3 Telegram application that's both fun and educational. This collaboration is set to enhance user engagement by offering unique opportunities to earn cryptocurrency through interactive and educational content.

About Whale:

COCA Wallet and Whale Join Forces to Revolutionise Crypto Rewards

Whale is a dynamic, Telegram-based Web3 app powered by Wirex, a global leader in digital payments with over 6 million users. Already boasting a vibrant community of 350,000 users, Whale allows participants to transform their attention into real cryptocurrency by farming and holding the in-game token $WXW.

Key Features and Benefits of Whale:

Earn While You Learn: Users can earn crypto rewards by engaging with educational content about Web3, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). This approach not only incentivizes learning but also democratizes access to crucial knowledge in the crypto space. Exclusive Airdrops & Deals: Holding $WXW grants users access to high-quality token airdrops and exclusive private deals, enhancing the value proposition for Whale participants. Global Spending Power: Through Wirex's extensive card infrastructure, users can spend their crypto rewards at over 80 million merchants worldwide, seamlessly integrating digital assets into everyday transactions.

How to Earn $WXW:

Interactive Learning : Engage with content about blockchain and AI to earn $WXW rewards.

: Engage with content about blockchain and AI to earn $WXW rewards. Complete Quests and Challenges : Participate in exciting in-app activities to gain additional rewards.

: Participate in exciting in-app activities to gain additional rewards. Invite Friends : Expand the community and earn more by referring friends to Whale.

: Expand the community and earn more by referring friends to Whale. Daily Usage: Maximize rewards by consistently using Whale and climbing the leaderboard.

COCA Wallet's Vision

COCA Wallet continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto industry. This partnership with Whale by Wirex exemplifies COCA's commitment to enhancing user experiences through innovative solutions. By partnering with Whale, COCA Wallet aims to provide users with more avenues to earn and utilise cryptocurrency, aligning with its mission to promote broader crypto adoption.

About COCA Wallet

COCA is the world's first wallet with non-custodial debit card that leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography to ensure that your funds are safe from common risks associated with seed phrases and private keys, setting a new standard for security in the industry. With its non-custodial debit and virtual card, you can seamlessly spend your stablecoins and cryptocurrencies at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries, all while maintaining complete control over your funds with zero third-party risks. COCA Wallet guarantees the best rates through our advanced routing engine, which scans and compares prices across 17 onramps and 182 local payment methods, ensuring optimal trading and

