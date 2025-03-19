COCA Secures Strategic Investment from Stellar Development Foundation and FunFair Ventures to Drive Mass Adoption of Stablecoin Payments

Funding to Accelerate COCA's Growth and Deepen Integration with the Stellar Ecosystem

HONG KONG, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA.xyz , the next-generation non-custodial payments app, has successfully completed a strategic funding round led by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), with participation from FunFair Ventures. This investment will accelerate COCA's mission to make stablecoin payments seamless, secure, and accessible to a global audience, bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-powered transactions.

With over 1 million users since its launch a year ago, COCA wallet is proving that stablecoins are a game-changer for payments. Unlike traditional wallets that are complex and difficult to use, COCA is built for mass-market adoption, removing barriers such as private key risks, expensive fees, and limited merchant acceptance. By integrating with the Stellar network, COCA users can pay with stablecoins at over 80 million merchants across 200+ countries using COCA's non-custodial Visa debit cards and IBANs.

"This investment is not just financial; it's a strategic milestone," said Pavel Matveev, Product Advisor at COCA. "COCA and Stellar Development Foundation share the same vision—making everyday financial services accessible. Leveraging stablecoins to make payments increases accessibility for people around the globe.. With Stellar's support, we will scale faster, enhance our platform, and deepen our integration with the Stellar ecosystem, including MoneyGram for global remittances, first-class support for Soroban smart contracts, and partnerships with other Stellar-based projects."

"Stablecoins are powering payments and driving adoption of blockchain technology and opening up economic opportunities for hundreds of millions of people across the world," said Denelle Dixon, CEO & Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation. "COCA's approach will power the growth of stablecoin payments because of their user-friendly, non-custodial approach. The Stellar Development Foundation is proud to support COCA."

COCA: A Next-Generation Payment app for Stablecoins

Stablecoins are transforming digital payments, but using them in everyday transactions can still be a challenge. COCA is changing that with a powerful, user-friendly platform designed to make stablecoin payments seamless, secure, and widely accessible.

Here's how COCA is redefining the way people use stablecoins:

Seamless Stablecoin Payments – Use stablecoins for everyday spending via COCA's non-custodial debit cards & IBANs , eliminating the need for intermediaries.

– Use stablecoins for everyday spending via , eliminating the need for intermediaries. Deep Stellar Integration – Expanding support for MoneyGram's global remittance services , Soroban smart contracts , and partnerships with Stellar-based projects .

– Expanding support for , , and . MPC Security & Anonymous Biometric Backup – Eliminating private key vulnerabilities while ensuring seamless and secure wallet access.

– Eliminating private key vulnerabilities while ensuring seamless and secure wallet access. Universal Gas Token (UGT) – A game-changer that allows users to cover gas fees across multiple chains , reducing friction in crypto transactions.

– A game-changer that allows users to , reducing friction in crypto transactions. Zero-Fee Swaps & Cross-Chain Transactions – Making stablecoin transfers more cost-effective and accessible to everyone.

– Making stablecoin transfers more cost-effective and accessible to everyone. Cashback in crypto - Users earn cashback in crypto on every transaction.

With this funding, COCA is set to accelerate its growth, expand its ecosystem, and drive mass adoption of stablecoin payments—empowering users to transact globally with unparalleled ease and security.

About COCA

COCA is a next-generation, non-custodial payment app that makes stablecoin transactions seamless. By integrating MPC security, gas-free transactions, and embedded banking features, COCA enables users to buy, swap, and spend stablecoins and digital assets effortlessly anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit www.coca.xyz .

About Stellar Enterprise Fund

SDF's Enterprise Fund is a venture-style fund for growing the open-source Stellar network globally.

About Stellar

Stellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network for financial products and services. It is both a cross-currency transaction system and a platform for digital asset issuance, designed to connect the world's financial infrastructure. Financial institutions worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network.

About Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology.

About Funfair Ventures

Funfair Ventures supports early-stage blockchain projects through funding and advisory services. Utilizing its own capital, the firm delivers genuine value and ongoing support to its investment partners. Since 2016, Funfair Ventures has been actively involved in developing, launching, operating, and marketing successful decentralized gaming applications, as well as managing a top 100 ERC20 token economy. With extensive expertise in gaming, blockchain technology, and tokenomics, the company brings deep industry knowledge to its investments.

