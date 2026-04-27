The financial app that combines a full banking experience — bank accounts, real-time yield, and market-leading cashback — with complete non-custodial ownership of user funds.

LONDON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, a self-banking app with over one million users across 75 countries, today released COCA 3.0 — introducing bank accounts and market-leading real-time yield to its existing platform. The update makes COCA the first consumer finance application to combine a complete neo-bank product suite with full non-custodial ownership of user funds, establishing a new category in personal finance: self-banking.

COCA Launches COCA 3.0: A Banking Experience Where Users Fully Control Their Funds

Neo-banks, including Revolut, N26, and Nubank hold customer funds on institutional balance sheets. Stablecoin payments apps including KAST and RedotPay operate custodial models by design. COCA's non-custodial architecture means the company has no technical ability to move, freeze, or access user funds under any circumstances — a structural distinction that sets COCA apart from every major competitor in the consumer banking and stablecoin payments markets.

The release addresses demand for banking alternatives across three fast-growing segments: crypto holders who want to spend and earn on their stablecoins without surrendering custody; professionals in Europe, Asia and Africa receiving income in crypto who need primary banking infrastructure that works alongside on-chain earnings; and consumers in high-inflation markets across Nigeria, Turkey, Argentina, and Brazil seeking stable, self-custodial accounts outside of institutional control. COCA 3.0 serves all three with a single platform.

"Every bank and fintech app has asked users to hand over their money in exchange for convenience. COCA removes that trade-off entirely. With COCA 3.0, users now have a complete bank account, Visa card, rewards, yield — where the money is mathematically theirs. That is what self-banking means, and we believe it represents the future of personal finance."

Vasili Paulau, Chief Executive Officer, COCA

What's New in COCA 3.0

The following features are live now on iOS and Android:

Bank Accounts (Live) — Personal EUR IBANs for SEPA transfers are now available. Users can receive salary, pay bills, and send or receive money globally, all from inside COCA. The moment funds arrive, they begin earning APY. USD accounts with ACH support are coming soon.

Personal EUR IBANs for SEPA transfers are now available. Users can receive salary, pay bills, and send or receive money globally, all from inside COCA. The moment funds arrive, they begin earning APY. USD accounts with ACH support are coming soon. Real-Time APY (Live) — 5% APY on spendable card balance, accruing continuously with no minimum balance, no lock-up, and no staking. Yield is generated via Morpho, an audited DeFi lending protocol, and risk-managed by Gauntlet. Returns reflect market conditions and are not promotional rates.

5% APY on spendable card balance, accruing continuously with no minimum balance, no lock-up, and no staking. Yield is generated via Morpho, an audited DeFi lending protocol, and risk-managed by Gauntlet. Returns reflect market conditions and are not promotional rates. Redesigned App (Live) — A rebuilt home screen brings balance, live APY, Visa card, and bank account into a single view. The app is split into Banking, Crypto and Rewards sections. Users new to crypto can use COCA as a conventional bank account without interacting with the crypto functionality at all.

The following features are in development and arriving within weeks:

Card-to-Card Transfers — Instant payments from COCA card to any other card, as fast as sending a message, with no account numbers or gas fees.

Instant payments from COCA card to any other card, as fast as sending a message, with no account numbers or gas fees. USD Bank Accounts with ACH — Full USD account infrastructure for users in the US, South America, Europe, UK, Asia, and Australia.

These additions build on COCA's existing platform: a Visa card allowing users to spend fiat or stablecoins and earn up to 8% cashback on everyday purchases and 50% cashback on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, ChatGPT, and more; hotel discounts of up to 65% via COCA Travel; and a self-custodial crypto wallet to store, buy, sell, and swap 350+ tokens across 12 blockchains with zero fees.

"COCA operates on stablecoin rails and automated settlement — infrastructure that is structurally more efficient than traditional banking. Lower operating costs, a merchant-funded rewards layer, and yield generated from real DeFi activity allow COCA to offer returns that conventional banks are not structured to match."

Max Holub, Head of Product, COCA

About COCA

COCA is a self-banking app that gives users a bank account, a crypto wallet, and market-leading rewards — all built on a fully non-custodial foundation. Users' money earns whether they are spending, saving, or holding it, and it never leaves their control. Used by over one million people across 75 countries, COCA combines a complete banking experience with real-time DeFi yield and up to 8% cashback — where users remain in full control of their funds at all times. Recognised as #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and Next Financial Revolution at CONF3RENCE, COCA is powered by the $COCA utility token and backed by Stellar Development Foundation and FunFair.

www.coca.xyz

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