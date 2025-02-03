HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, the groundbreaking crypto wallet transforming digital asset management, has announced the launch of an unprecedented $10 million airdrop campaign to reward its users and drive engagement across its ecosystem. The campaign, running throughout February, will distribute COCA tokens as rewards for participating in eligible activities such as swaps, crypto purchases, card transactions, and referrals.

This initiative highlights COCA's commitment to innovation and its mission to make digital assets more rewarding and accessible for users worldwide.

COCA Launches $10 Million Airdrop Campaign to Reward User Engagement in February

Airdrop Highlights

Total Reward Pool: $10 million worth of COCA tokens.

worth of COCA tokens. Maximum Individual Rewards: Users can earn up to $2,900 by participating in various activities.

Users can earn up to by participating in various activities. Eligibility: Engage in activities like swaps, crypto purchases, and card transactions to unlock rewards.

Reward Mechanics

COCA users can earn rewards for every eligible action:

Swaps: Earn $1 in COCA tokens for every $100 swapped (max $1000 ).

Earn in COCA tokens for every swapped (max ). Crypto Purchases: Earn $2 in COCA tokens for every $100 purchased (max $50 ).

Earn in COCA tokens for every purchased (max ). Card Transactions: Earn $3 in COCA tokens for every $100 spent (max $50 ).

Earn in COCA tokens for every spent (max ). Referral Program: Invite friends to COCA and earn $10 in COCA tokens for each successful referral (max 100 friends)

Boosted rewards are also available for high-value activities, such as spending or swapping $25,000, which can unlock additional bonuses of up to $300 in COCA tokens.

Why February?

This airdrop campaign comes as COCA continues to experience rapid growth and adoption, with its innovative app leading the way in the crypto wallet space.

About COCA

COCA is redefining the crypto experience with cutting-edge features and remarkable user growth. Boasting a non-custodial debit card—a first in the industry—COCA allows users to seamlessly spend crypto like fiat at over 80 million merchants worldwide. Additionally, its MPC (Multi-Party Computation) wallet provides next-level security, eliminating the vulnerabilities of traditional seed phrases while keeping user assets fully under their control.

With over 800,000 wallets created and 102% quarter-over-quarter growth, COCA is quickly becoming the go-to crypto wallet for users seeking security, innovation, and rewards.

Quote from COCA CMO, Mila Kryvko

"Our $10 million airdrop campaign is a testament to COCA's commitment to rewarding our users and fostering engagement across the ecosystem. With groundbreaking features like the non-custodial debit card and MPC wallet, we're not just redefining crypto usability—we're leading the charge toward mass adoption."

Campaign Eligibility and Timeline

Campaign Period: February 1–28, 2025.

February 1–28, 2025. Eligibility: All COCA users with a minimum balance of 25 COCA tokens and one invited friend who completes $100 in eligible activities.

All COCA users with a minimum balance of 25 COCA tokens and one invited friend who completes in eligible activities. Reward Distribution: After the campaign ends, rewards will be distributed within four weeks, with flexible staking options offering up to 200% APY.

For more information about the COCA Airdrop Campaign, visit https://www.coca.xyz/loyalty-promo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611337/COCA_Airdrop.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338075/5147026/COCA_Logo.jpg