COCA-COLA, FINE HYGIENIC HOLDING, BIC, CIGNA, VIATRIS, ACCENTURE TO LEAD AT 2022 MIDDLE EAST EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY®

MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD continues to advance gender equality globally.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that top executives from Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, BIC, Cigna, Viatris and Accenture would lead a field of C-Suite executives sharing their best practices for leadership, diversity & inclusion and success at the 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, to be held in Dubai on Sept 1, 2022. The day would also be joined by several of the 2022 Break the ceiling touch the sky® List of the Middle East's Most Inspirational Women in Leadership, announced recently. The summit is a key enabler of HORP's Mission 2029 for a Better World - the 10 year initiative to shape a better world through better (gender) diversity & inclusion, leadership and business.

Companies that wish to benefit from this unique, cross-industry initiative supported by the global Break the ceiling touch the sky® network may sign up as Participating Companies at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/btctts-world-tour-2022/middle-east-2022/

Speakers for Sept 1, 2022 include James Michael Lafferty Chief Executive Officer, Fine Hygienic Holding; Leticia Cachino, Eurasia and Middle East – Hydration, Sports, Tea & Coffee Categories Lead, The Coca-Cola Company; Ayman Mokhtar, Regional President Middle East, Turkey and Levant, Viatris; Jerome Droesch, CEO Domestic Health and Health Services, Cigna International Markets, Cigna; Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East Africa, BIC; Alexis Lacanuet, Regional Senior Managing Director, Accenture Middle East, Mary Oxley, Vice President Marketing & Sales- Middle East and Africa, DHL Global Forwarding; Vishnu Kalra, Vice President, Europe Middle East Africa, Ethicon, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies; Kirsty Koen, CHRO, Fine Hygienic Holding; Luciano Poli, President, Middle East, Africa and Turkey (MEAT), Dow Chemical; Vidya Ramnath, President, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Emerson; Claudia Navarro, VP Marketing Eurasia & Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company; Banali Luthra Malhotra, Director Marketing and Corporate Communication, Rakbank; Ahmed Abdel-Wahab, General Manager, Mars Gulf; Linda Brown, Head of Corporate Communications – Middle East and Egypt, BASF; Nadeem Baig, CHRO, Aramex; Swarnaleka Shetty, Head of Sales and Distribution – Corporate life and Pensions, Middle East, Zurich International; Lianne Braganza D'Sylva, Chief Marketing Office, MEA, Cigna, etc.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world's leading forum for women in leadership, having inspired and enabled several thousand leaders to greater success across editions in North America, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and ANZ since 2015. The summit brings together leaders from the best Companies leading in the world to share best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion, and success.

Claudia Navarro, Vice President Marketing Eurasia & Middle East at The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity & inclusion is close to our hearts. We strive to create a work environment that empowers, educates and inspires both cultural and gender diversity across all levels of the organization. We believe that diversity is a precursor to a culture of empathy, and innovation. We are happy to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® which will give participants an opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, "We have partnered with Break the ceiling touch the sky® since 2018 and have seen superb progress and positive impact on our business results from gender diversity & inclusion by learning and sharing at the summit. We are proud to be a Platinum sponsor of the 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky - a forum at which we know we will once again be inspired by many other great companies and will also be able to share our progress and best practices."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and founder of the global Break the ceiling touch the sky® movement, "The 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® on Sept 1, 2022, will enable Participating Companies to inspire and enable their leaders at the summit. Participating Companies become part of the global Break the ceiling touch the sky® family – learning and sharing for success and growth amongst the best of the best leaders and organizations globally."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a global leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation areas of business via their Break the ceiling touch the sky®, Dream Job International® and CEOSmith® brands.

Companies can register for the 2022 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/btctts-world-tour-2022/middle-east-2022/

Inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873282/House_of_Rose_Professional_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.