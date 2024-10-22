LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, the pioneering crypto super app, reported an outstanding Q3 2024, marked by significant product launches, increased user adoption, and vibrant community activities. As the company moved into Q4, it reflected on a quarter that saw various innovations, including the launch of the world's first Solana-enabled MPC wallet, physical debit cards, and strategic partnerships, which drove both platform growth and user engagement.

A Quarter of Unprecedented Growth and Innovation

COCA Celebrated Major Achievements in Q3 2024 with Product Innovations and Community Milestones

COCA experienced substantial growth in Q3, surpassing 138,000 total unique users and 600,000 wallets. Over 9,000 debit cards were ordered and a total transaction volume exceeded EUR 750,000, demonstrating the increasing popularity of COCA's offerings.

Key highlights included:

Launch of Physical COCA Debit Cards : COCA introduced physical debit cards that integrated with the app, enabling users to make everyday crypto payments at millions of merchants worldwide, wherever Mastercard was accepted.

: COCA introduced physical debit cards that integrated with the app, enabling users to make everyday crypto payments at millions of merchants worldwide, wherever Mastercard was accepted. Revolut Pay Integration : Users gained the ability to fund their COCA wallets quickly and securely through Revolut Pay, which simplified access to digital assets.

: Users gained the ability to fund their COCA wallets quickly and securely through Revolut Pay, which simplified access to digital assets. Stellar Blockchain for Cost-Effective Top-Ups : The addition of $USDC top-ups via the Stellar blockchain ensured faster and more cost-effective transactions for users.

: The addition of $USDC top-ups via the Stellar blockchain ensured faster and more cost-effective transactions for users. BASE Chain Integration : The COCA wallet expanded its capabilities by supporting the BASE chain, a Layer-2 Ethereum network developed by Coinbase, enhancing scalability, reducing costs, and accelerating settlement times.

: The COCA wallet expanded its capabilities by supporting the BASE chain, a Layer-2 Ethereum network developed by Coinbase, enhancing scalability, reducing costs, and accelerating settlement times. Solana-Enabled MPC Wallet and Card: COCA launched the world's first Solana-enabled MPC wallet and debit card, combining top-notch security with the speed of the Solana network, which allows users to transact with SOL coins seamlessly and spend them globally.

Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships

COCA's community initiatives flourished throughout the quarter:

COCA Points Program : Season 2 concluded with over 22,000 new participants, awarding $3,500 and five Wirex Pay Nodes to top users. Season 3 launched with 11,000 users already participating.

: Season 2 concluded with over 22,000 new participants, awarding and five Wirex Pay Nodes to top users. Season 3 launched with 11,000 users already participating. First-Ever Meme Competition : The company's Discord saw a surge in creative content during a meme competition, where participants competed for a $150 prize pool, showcasing the community's creativity.

: The company's Discord saw a surge in creative content during a meme competition, where participants competed for a prize pool, showcasing the community's creativity. Partnership with Whale by Wirex : The integration with Whale, a Web3 mini-app, offered users ways to earn $WXW tokens by completing blockchain and AI-related quests, providing engaging learning opportunities and rewards.

: The integration with Whale, a Web3 mini-app, offered users ways to earn $WXW tokens by completing blockchain and AI-related quests, providing engaging learning opportunities and rewards. Farcaster Presence and New Support Webpage: COCA expanded its digital presence by joining Farcaster, a decentralized social network, and launched a revamped support page featuring comprehensive resources for users.

Pavel Matveev, COCA's Strategy and Product Advisor, remarked: "Q3 2024 was a transformational period for COCA, with substantial strides in product development and community engagement. Our innovations, from Solana-enabled MPC wallets to physical debit cards, positioned us at the forefront of the evolving crypto landscape. As we move forward, we remain committed to driving mass adoption through continuous innovation."

For more details on COCA's recent advancements and to participate in the ongoing COCA Points Program, visit coca.xyz.

About COCA

COCA is a next-generation crypto super app designed to simplify and secure the crypto experience for users worldwide. With innovations in security, usability, and integration, COCA is at the forefront of the digital asset revolution. For more information, visit coca.xyz.

