HONG KONG, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA , the world's first MPC wallet with a non-custodial debit card, has proudly announced a collaborative promo with GoMining, offering users an exclusive opportunity to dive into the world of crypto and win exciting rewards.

The first 1,000 loyal and most active COCA users have already received their complimentary NFT airdrops and started mining BTC.

COCA and GoMining Promo Unveiled: Win Apple Vision Pro & BTC Mining NFTs

Participants in the COCA X GoMining Promo stand the chance to win an Apple Vision Pro and be among the 400 lucky recipients of a BTC Mining NFT airdrop.

This presents an incredible opportunity for both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike to enhance their crypto journey with COCA and GoMining.

How to Participate:

Download the COCA app if you haven't already.

if you haven't already. Fund your wallet.

Activate your COCA card.

Make your first transaction using the card.

Receive your BTC Mining NFT airdrop as a part of our weekly giveaway.

Promo Periods:

Week 1: 7-13.03 - 100 NFTs

Week 2: 14-20.03 - 100 NFTs

Week 3: 21-27.03 - 100 NFTs

Week 4: 28.03-4.04 - 100 NFTs

Grand Prize:

An Apple Vision Pro will be awarded randomly to 1 user who makes any card transaction within the promo period.

Enjoy an exclusive discount on GoMining NFTs, available only for COCA users.

Don't let this chance slip through your fingers. Activate your COCA card today and dive into the world of crypto with us!

Disclaimer: The COCA Virtual Card is currently not intended for UK residents

About COCA Wallet

COCA is the world's first wallet with non-custodial debit card that leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography to ensure that your funds are safe from common risks associated with seed phrases and private keys, setting a new standard for security in the industry. With its non-custodial debit and virtual card, you can seamlessly spend your stablecoins and cryptocurrencies at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries, all while maintaining complete control over your funds with zero third-party risks. COCA Wallet guarantees the best rates through our advanced routing engine, which scans and compares prices across 17 onramps and 182 local payment methods, ensuring optimal trading and conversion experiences.

https://www.coca.xyz/

About GoMining

GoMining is a project with 7 years of experience in Bitcoin mining, owning 9 data centers with a capacity of more than 350 MW worldwide. The innovative Liquid Bitcoin Hashrate protocol provides access to mining for everyone through NFTs. Users receive NFT representing their hashrate, entitling holders to receive daily mining rewards in BTC. GoMining has released 9 NFT collections with a power from 1 TH/s to 5,000 TH/s and energy efficiency from 50 W/TH to 20 W/TH. GoMining also has its own token which offers benefits like energy cost savings, staking rewards, and protocol influence through DeFi mechanisms.

Gomining

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356374/COCA_GoMining_Promo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356373/COCA_Logo.jpg