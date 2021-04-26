Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. announces Preliminary Results of its Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation and Extension of the Early Tender Consideration

MEXICO CITY, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. ("Cobre del Mayo") announces today that it has accepted for exchange all of the $119,533,779 aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2021 (ISIN: XS1354863612 and XS1354862564; Common Codes: 135486361 and 135486256) (the "Existing Notes"), or approximately 95.45% of the $125,228,986 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its Existing Notes, that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 23, 2021 (such time and date, the "Early Tender Date"), in its previously announced offer (the "Exchange Offer") to Eligible Holders described below to exchange any and all of its outstanding Existing Notes.

Additionally, Cobre del Mayo announces today that it has extended the Early Tender Consideration after the Early Tender Date, but on or prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on May 7, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Cobre del Mayo at its sole discretion (such time and date, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date").

Please click to the link below to see the press release that summarizes the preliminary results of its Exchange Offer and the Extension of the Early Tender Consideration. Securities offered in the exchange offer will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements of the Act.

