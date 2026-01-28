Cobra Partners with Airsys to Expand PMR446 Two-Way Radio Solutions Throughout Europe

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with our commitment to working with only the most knowledgeable and capable organisations in the industry, Cobra is excited to announce Airsys as a distribution partner.

As a trusted distributor of high-end PMR446 communication solutions throughout the UK and the European market, Airsys offers dedicated resources, comprehensive technical support, and rigorous testing methodologies to ensure that every product meets the demanding standards that businesses expect.

Airsys brings established expertise, specialized knowledge, and a proven track record in serving business customers, making them the ideal partner to represent Cobra across Europe.

"This partnership ensures that our partners and customers have access to an even wider choice of high-quality solutions, empowering them to select the communication tools that best fit their needs." said Bojan Nikolić, the CEO of Airsys.

Cobra was chosen by Airsys due to their ongoing commitment to providing the most competitive and robust two-way radio offerings purpose-built for demanding work environments. The right equipment enables business owners to focus more on their customers, empowering teams to efficiently produce a quality product, provide an unforgettable experience, or simply administer excellent service.

Specifically designed for dedicated teams in hospitality, retail, dining, warehousing, education, construction, and event production, Cobra's professional two-way radios reflect over sixty years of industry leadership. We know how to keep people connected, safe, and productive by offering the most thoughtful and innovative communication solutions available.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in Cobra's continued growth and commitment to serving professional customers worldwide," said Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics, Cobra's parent company. "Airsys shares our dedication to quality, innovation, and customer success. Together, we're positioned to deliver reliable communication solutions that European businesses need to operate at their best."

The alignment between Cobra for Business and Airsys creates exceptional value for our customers. Both organizations share an unwavering commitment to quality, technical excellence, and customer success. This partnership ensures that European businesses will have access to Cobra's industry-leading two-way radio solutions backed by Airsys's unmatched local expertise and support infrastructure. We are excited to bring our proven communication technology to this dynamic market and look forward to helping European organizations across all industries stay connected, increase efficiency, and achieve their operational goals.

