CobbleStone Software positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q3, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) vendors.

CobbleStone Software, with its comprehensive technology for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Cobblestone Software as a Q3, 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK MatrixTM: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q3, 2023 includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives users strategic information to evaluate vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Akshat Shah, Analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "CobbleStone Software empowers organizations with no-code and AI-powered solutions that are capable of catering to real-time and dynamic business problems and generating insights and recommendations. CobbleStone's CLM also includes advanced features such as auto-redlining, playbook recommendations, automated OCR processing for PDF files, data extraction of key data and individual clauses, and text comparison." Akshat adds, "CobbleStone Software has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been placed as a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q3, 2023 owing to its comprehensive & innovative CLM platform, a compelling vision & roadmap, an extensive CLM vendor ecosystem, year-on-year growth, complete product offerings with support services, and in-depth domain experience."

Quote by CobbleStone Software:

"CobbleStone® aims to provide business professionals with a contract management software system that truly enhances their CLM processes. We are honored to be named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix Report and be recognized as an industry game-changer," says Mark Nastasi, Founder & President of CobbleStone Software.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) as software that automates and streamlines the end-to-end contract lifecycle from creation, negotiation, approval, execution, analysis, & compliance to renewal & expiry. The CLM software also provides a centralized contract repository for all types of contracts & agreements, such as contracts from vendors, business partners, customers, and employees. The CLM software often stores supplier data, contract terms, negotiated prices, and other information to provide centralized visibility, enabling companies to execute contractual agreements faster and more efficiently. It helps the organization minimize administration costs and improve contractual performance, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

About CobbleStone Software

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as the strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

