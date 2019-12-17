Coating Equipment Market to Witness Enhanced Applications into Automotive, Aerospace, Building & Construction Sectors Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The scope of the global Coating Equipment Market was priced by US$ 13.50 billion in 2016. It is likely to record a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019 to 2025 and is projected to touch a value of US$ 22.23 billion by the completion of the prediction period.

Drivers:

Increasing demand for the products from a number of applications for example building & construction, automotive & transportation, aerospace is expected to provide optimistic possibility for the development of the coating equipment market during the period of forecast. Increasing subdivision of construction owing to growing populace and suburbanization is projected to motivate the demand during the following eight years. Speedy industrial development through the region of Asia Pacific is additionally estimated to boost the development.

Moderately low-priced fares of the air travel, low slung prices of aviation fuel, are fascinating new-fangled fliers and growing frequency of flying. This sequentially is motivating the industry of aerospace. The business of aviation depend on new-fangled airplanes so as to satisfy the growing demand of the customer. In this way motivating the demand for the new airplanes and due to which the growing demand for the Coating Equipment.

Restraints:

The most important raw materials consumed in the production of coatings are colors & pigments those are the byproducts of crude oil. The fluctuating prices of raw materials tend to instability in the prices of coatings. In that way upsetting the demand for the coating equipment. The dependency of the market on the prices of the material is expected to restrain the demand during the period of forecast.

Greater preliminary prices of the equipment is additionally projected to hamper the development of the market during the period of forecast. However, a number of companies for example Anesta Iwata and OC Oerlikon are involved in proposing process precise parts to the consumers. The parts for example control valves, spray guns and feeders, are set a price lower as equated to the entire system.

The coating equipment for liquid is likely to observe low-slung percentage of development as equated with other products. The giving out of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), for the duration of the procedure of layering is nearby 3.5 to 5.5 pounds per gallon, this is considerably great. The environmental worries associated with the process is estimated to restrain the development of the global coating equipment industry during the period of forecast.

Classification:

The global coating equipment market can be classified by Application, Product, Type and Region. By Application, it can be classified as Industrialized, Aerospace, Construction, Automotive & Transportation and Others. By Product, it can be classified as Liquid Coating Equipment, Specialty Coating equipment, Powder Coating Equipment. By Type, it can be classified as Specialty, Powder and Liquid.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global coating equipment industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2016, Asia Pacific ruled the market. It was responsible for a 40.1% share. Increasing subdivision of construction, through Asia Pacific region, together with an upgraded financial plan for substructure were expected to be the important features for the growing demand for the product during the period of forecast.

Enhancement of the effectiveness in present constructions and increasing actions of makeover have the uppermost prospective to inspire the demand for the product in industrialized markets. Beginning of many projects for airports, hospitals, schools and construction of roads is projected to increase the demand for the product through Europe. Furthermore, technical progressions owing to widespread research & development in the arena of coatings is additionally expected to boost the demand.

Growing demand from the subdivision of automobile for anti-moisture, long lasting and anti-erosion, coverings owing to altering tendency of the customer, is expected to deliver an optimistic possibility for the development of the market through Canada. The increasing demand from farming business for power and liquid centered products is additionally expected to deliver optimistic possibility for the development of the global coating equipment market during the period of forecast.

The U.S.A. ruled the North American market for coating equipment. It was responsible for a share of 75.0% in 2016. Bigger budget for the industrial development by the government of the U.S.A to generate additional employments is likely to motivation the sector of manufacturing through the region. Thus offering constructive opportunity for the development of the market for coating equipment during period of forecast.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for coating equipment industry are: Han Shin Painting System, Ingersoll-Rand, Titan Tool, Tritech Industries, Carlisle Companies, Graco, J. Wagner, Asahi Sunac, SATA GmbH, IHI Corporation, Exel Industries, W.I.T. S.R.L., Ningbo Dino-Power Machinery, Larius, WIWA Wilhelm Wagner, Anest Iwata, OC Oerlikon Corporation, and Nordson Corporation.

Market Segment:

Coating Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Specialty coating equipment



Powder coating equipment



Liquid coating equipment

Coating Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive



Aerospace



Construction



Industrial



Othe

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

