Coating Equipment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 31.75 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.39% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The range of systems and equipment components that require high-quality coatings to increase their longevity has increased, and so has the demand for coatings. Additionally, this has increased the demand for coating equipment.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Coating Equipment Market" By Type (Liquid Coating Equipment, Powder Coating Equipment), By End Use Industry (Aerospace, Industrial), and By Geography.



The Coating Equipment Market was valued at USD 19.27 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 31.75 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.39% from 2022 to 2030, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Global Coating Equipment Market Overview

Coating equipment is created specifically to automate the liquid gasket coating procedure on production lines. With the use of this equipment, productivity is increased along with consistent coating material applied to the substrate, ideal drying, adequate coating material mixing, and the presence of a reliable exhaust system to get rid of any leftover solvent vapors. To improve a surface's functional or aesthetic qualities, a coating may be applied. Paint is one common type of covering.

Polymers, glasses, metals, and ceramics are all coated substrates. As firms adopt a prevention-based strategy to lower the costs associated with equipment rusting, the use of coatings is growing internationally. Coatings can be applied to a substrate using a variety of techniques and materials. A high-quality coating equipment device ensures equal layer distribution across the substrate, appropriate mixing of the coating material, ideal drying, and the presence of a reliable exhaust system to get rid of any leftover solvent vapors. Increased demand for the product is predicted to have a positive effect on market growth over the course of the forecast period in sectors including construction, aerospace, and automotive. Demand is expected to rise over the next eight years as a result of an expanding building industry-driven on by urbanization and population expansion.

The coating equipment market has been segmented on the basis of type into powder coating equipment, liquid coating equipment, and specialty coating equipment. Specialty coating equipment is expected to lead the market. Based on the end-user industry, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, industrial, building and infrastructure, and others. Aerospace is expected to grow with substantial growth. Geographically, Asia Pacific has the highest growth rate.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Nordson Corporation, IHI Corporation, OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, SATA GmbH & Co. Kg, BIOCOAT INC., Graco Inc., CARLISLE COMPANIES, WAGNER GMBH, MIBA AG, ULVAC, and Anest Iwata.

Based on their research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Coating Equipment Market.

Coating equipment market, by type

Liquid Coating Equipment



Powder Coating Equipment



Specialty Coating Equipment

Coating Equipment Market, by End-User

Automotive & Transportation



Aerospace



Industrial



Building & Infrastructure



Others

Coating Equipment Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

