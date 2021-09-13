Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Size to Reach USD 24170 Million by 2027 at CAGR 5.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market is Segmented by Type (CBM Wells, Coal Mines), by Application (Power Generation, Industrial Fuel, Cooking Fuel, Vehicle Fuel, Other). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Energy & Utilities Category.

In 2020, the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market size was USD 16890 Million and it is expected to reach USD 24170 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Coal Bed methane market are:

Consumer demand for power is expanding in a variety of sectors, including residential, industrial, and commercial, as well as shifting preferences for coal bed methane as a power generating source to fulfill the growing need for electricity in various regions.

The expansion of the worldwide CBM market is fueled by a reduction in methane emissions associated with conventional fuels and coal mining, the cheaper price of CBM compared to other unconventional natural gases, and the creation of direct and indirect employment in the extraction of CBM.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-3R506/Global_Coal_Bed_Methane_CBM_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE COAL BED METHANE MARKET

The growth of the coal bed methane market has been aided by rising government resourcefulness for the use of methane gas (CH4), as well as a growing desire to employ environmentally friendly energy sources.

Rising power demand from several end-user divisions is expected to propel the growth of the coal bed methane market. Coal bed methane and its by-products are suitable for a host of industrial applications, notably in Power Generation, Manufacturing, Transportation. CBM has been used in place of natural gas in gas turbines for power generation. CBM can also be used as a feedstock for manufacturing fertilizers and plastics. Furthermore, Coal bed methane can be transformed into other hydrocarbons such as diesel and gasoline, which are extensively utilized as motor fuels.

There are still a lot of CBM sources that haven't been investigated. The worldwide coal bed methane market will see enormous growth prospects in the approaching years of the projected period as a result of this. Furthermore, the worldwide coal bed methane market is predicted to develop due to an increase in extraction and exploration operations, as well as increasing investments and funding to improve drilling and exploring activities on a global scale.

Pumping significant amounts of water out of coal seams to lower hydrostatic pressure and liberate the gas is part of coal bed methane exploration. The produced water from coal bed methane wells has a fairly high salinity making it unsuitable for certain agricultural activities due to adverse and long-term chemical or physical effects on soil structure. This in turn might affect the coal bed methane market growth.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-3R506/global-coal-bed-methane-cbm

COAL BED METHANE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The USA is the largest market, with a share of about 33%, followed by China and Canada, both have a share of about 30 percent. Due to significant tax advantages, coal bed methane development is expected to increase in the United States during the forecast period. In the coalfields of the United States, the purified form of methane achieves the highest percentage of CBM. Following production, the finished product is delivered, sold, and priced in the same way as natural gas is priced.

In terms of product, CBM Wells is the largest segment, with a share of about 80%, and in terms of application, the largest application is Power Generation, followed by Industrial Fuel, Cooking Fuel, Vehicle Fuel.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE COAL BED METHANE MARKET

Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) key players include Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy), ConocoPhillips, Australia Pacific LNG, Shell (QGC), etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share of about 40%.

Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy)

BP

ConocoPhillips

Australia Pacific LNG

Santos

Anglo Coal

Arrow Energy

Ember Resources

Encana

AAG Energy

G3 Exploration

Carbon Creek Energy

CONSOL Energy

Pioneer Natural Resources

GEECL

Gazprom

Shell (QGC)

Constellation Energy Partners

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-3R506&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-3R506&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- In 2020, the global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) market size was USD 959 Million and it is expected to reach USD 968.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Small-Scale LNG market size is projected to reach USD 67 Million by 2027, from USD 48 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market size was USD 135420 Million and it is expected to reach USD 205280 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

- Global LNG bunkering market size was valued at USD 0.38 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 5.14 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 45.2% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Oil and Gas Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 48130 Million by 2027, from USD 13220 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global Big Data in Oil and Gas market size is projected to reach USD 5606 Million by 2027, from USD 2966 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles market size was USD 4546 Million and it is expected to reach USD 7773.2 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Natural Gas Compressor market size was USD 882.9 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1035.2 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.

- Global Boiler, Turbine and Generator (BTG) for Thermal Power Plant Market Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Coal Gasification Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Biomass Gasification Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Virtual Power Plant Market Report 2027

To see the full list of related reports on the Coal Bed methane

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website:https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports