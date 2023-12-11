Coaching for potential - breaking out of the performance trap

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing research evidence showing that potential outweighs performance when people are evaluated for promotion or senior-level development, Bill Leask Coaching is now offering two new coaching paths designed to spring the performance trap.

Although both approaches converge, the starting points for women and for men who want to accelerate their career development by displaying potential are very different.

For men, previous career success and current performance level is likely to create a false sense of themselves at work. Women don't get a false sense of themselves, instead they often suffer from a false sense of how they are perceived by their peers, managers and organisations.

Coaching for Potential for Women is designed to help them beat the organisation-level bias that consistently evaluates women only on the basis of performance.

"So many high-performing women are getting stuck in the performance trap which severely limits their chances of moving up. And if their role also involves team management responsibilities, then the trap is even harder to escape, representing a significant amount of wasted experience and skills for both individuals and their employers. Real change doesn't involve becoming a different person but it does mean prioritising yourself and your career development as a specific project with a defined target that requires focus and continual iteration." said Bill Leask.

While men don't face the same gender bias, many (often subject matter experts, function specialists or those with particular combinations of personality traits) also fail to realise that potential matters more than performance. And that failure is often exacerbated by previous career success because that same personal history frequently conditions them to continue doing what they've always done.

Coaching for Potential for Men starts with understanding the wider range of behaviours needed to display potential and how character type or personality traits influence their practical application.

"Coaching for Potential begins with breaking your reliance on performance, freeing you to develop and implement the behaviours needed to display potential. It moves your focus away from your team, your personal performance metrics and generalised organisational good towards what should be your career development priorities and how you can achieve them," said Bill Leask.

More information on Coaching for Potential can be found at billleaskcoaching.com

About Bill Leask Coaching

Bill Leask Coaching helps people who are stuck in their roles, especially women, to escape the performance trap and start being and displaying the potential that will reignite their career development

Contact

Bill Leask: bill@billleaskcoaching.com