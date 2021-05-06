Coa in Hong Kong is Named the Best Bar in Asia

See the complete list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021 here.

The 2021 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced over a virtual awards ceremony on 6th May at 6pm SG/HK time. Featuring bars from 10 countries in Asia, the sixth edition of the annual awards aims to recognise the immense talent, dedication and resilience evident across Asia's cocktail landscape. Given the devastating impact the global pandemic has had on the region's bar scene, 50 Best's role in championing great bars is more important than ever, as the organisation looks to inspire guests to return to bars through its lists and surrounding content programmes.

Coa in Hong Kong clinches the No.1 spot to take home the awards for The Best Bar in Asia and The Best Bar in China, sponsored by Perrier. At No.2 is Jigger & Pony, Singapore, which also wins The Best Bar in Singapore, sponsored by Matusalem. Coming in at No.3 is The SG Club, which wins The Best Bar in Japan title, while Taiwan's Indulge Experimental Bistro maintains its No.4 spot on the list, reclaiming the title of The Best Bar in Taiwan, sponsored by Asahi Super Dry. Sober Company, Shanghai, takes the No.5 spot.

Special Awards

Other special awards announced in the run-up to the ceremony were: MO Bar, Singapore, as the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award winner; Epic, Shanghai as the Campari One To Watch; Penicillin, Hong Kong as the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award winner; and Bannie Kang, of Mu, Taipei, as the Mancino Bartenders' Bartender 2021.

