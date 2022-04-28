COA, HONG KONG TAKES THE TOP SPOT IN THE LIST OF ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS FOR THE SECOND YEAR

Lauded for its expertly crafted menu and hospitality, Coa clinches the No.1 spot for the second year. Jigger & Pony , Singapore retains its spot at No.2, for the second consecutive year, also winning The Best Bar in Singapore . Hong Kong newcomer Argo is No.3 and winner of the Disaronno Highest New Entry title .

Other special awards announced include: Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong, as Campari One To Watch; Singapore's Colin Chia as Roku Industry Icon; Bar Mood, Taipei, as Ketel One Sustainable Bar; MO Bar, Singapore, as the Nikka Highest Climber and Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur, which wins the inaugural Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award in Asia.

Mark Sansom, Content Director for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "We could not be happier that Asia's 50 Best Bars returned to a live event format this year. Huge congratulations to Jay Khan and the team at Coa for holding onto their No.1 position and to all the bar teams represented in the ranking."

Media Centre

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807261/50_Best_Jay_Khan_Lok_Cheung_Coa_2022.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805179/Asia_50_Best_Bars_List.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799887/Asia_50_Best_Bars_2022_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best