RIMINI, Italy, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE), a global energy storage provider invested by CATL, unveiled its latest innovation—the STAR H‑PLUS Outdoor Liquid‑Cooled All-in-One Energy Storage System—at KEY ENERGY 2026 (Booth B7-362). This flagship product underscores CNTE's commitment to performance, safety, and lifecycle value in outdoor energy storage.

Smart, Efficient, and Easy to Deploy

CNTE at KEY ENERGY 2026: Showcases STAR H‑PLUS Outdoor Liquid‑Cooled Energy Storage System

The STAR H‑PLUS system (125 kW / 254 kWh) integrates intelligent thermal control, high energy density, and simplified operation to meet diverse global energy storage needs. With an energy density of 83.6 kWh/m³, up to 14 units (3.56 MWh) fit in a 40‑ft container, reducing transport and storage costs.

Its maintenance-friendly design streamlines field service: one-button start/stop enables fast commissioning, a lightweight configuration tool replaces traditional software, and rear-access service plus quick connectors cut maintenance time. The liquid cooling system supports automatic coolant replenishment, and the upgraded combustible gas detector is maintenance-free for 10 years, lowering operational costs.

Quiet, Intelligent, Reliable

STAR H‑PLUS operates at ~65 dB under full load, suitable for noise-sensitive sites. AI-driven adaptive temperature control keeps cell variance ≤3 °C, enhancing longevity and stability in extreme conditions.

High Performance and Fast Response

Powered by CATL LFP 306 Ah cells with ≥10,000 cycle life, STAR H‑PLUS delivers >88% round-trip efficiency. Optional 314 Ah cells support specific project needs. The system allows parallel operation of up to 10 units (2.54 MWh) and rapid frequency regulation (<200 ms response). Paired with an STS transfer cabinet, it ensures seamless switching between grid-tied and off-grid modes for uninterrupted power.

Global Certifications and Readiness

Meeting grid requirements in 45 countries and holding IEC and UN38.3 certifications, STAR H‑PLUS is ready for reliable international deployment.

For more information: https://en.cntepower.com/

About CNTE

Invested by CATL, CNTE specializes in integrated energy storage solutions, offering R&D, intelligent manufacturing, global sales, and localized service. With strict quality control and standardized delivery, CNTE provides high-safety, high-efficiency systems that drive the global energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925562/image1.jpg