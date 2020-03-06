CNPC Continues Orderly Overseas Oil and Gas Operations Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

BEIJING, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andes Petroleum Ecuador LTD. of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation (CNODC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (Shanghai: 601857) (CNPC), has put two new oil wells into production in the Province of Orellana, Ecuador, a breakthrough for CNPC in the field of lithologic oil reservoir exploration.

As the COVID-19 spreads globally, CNPC is ensuring uninterrupted production and smooth management in its various projects overseas, while introducing China's effective measures in preventing and controlling the epidemic to other countries, partners and staff. Dai Houliang, Chairman of CNPC, wrote letters specifically to foreign partners and received understanding and support.

On January 26, CNODC initiated a Level I public health emergency response and put together a leading group for COVID-19 prevention and control. The most essential task is to implement various preventive and control measures and to guarantee that production and operations are carried out in a highly-organized way.

CNODC then introduced telecommuting solutions highlighting the use of a uniform communication and video conferencing platform to support flexible working. The overseas companies and projects also prepared disease prevention and control implementation programs and contingency plans, which include procurement of necessary supplies and paying close attention to staff wellbeing.

In addition, CNPC actively reported the situation of China's fight against the epidemic and CNPC's people-oriented measures to foreign staff of its joint ventures, local communities and governments, and provided regular briefings on the health conditions of its Chinese staff.

CNPC's refining company in Niger published articles about COVID-19 on Niger's official website ACTUNIFER and national newspaper Le SAHEL. RAYNATOU MAHAMADOU SALIFOU from the Niger-Benin crude oil pipeline project wrote for the local newspaper on the prevention and control of COVID-19. In Brazil, CNPC sent more than 30 letters to its partners and community residents.

"CNPC stands with all of our staff and partners in the fight against the novel coronavirus. We are committed to providing all necessary assistance to keep everyone safe and healthy while trying the best to contribute to the economic and social development of host countries, by ensuring continued oil and gas production from our overseas projects," said Wang Zhongcai, Vice President of PetroChina & Chairman of CNODC.

