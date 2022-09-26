CNBM Open Day: Build a "forest factory"and guard our green home

LUSAKA, Zambia, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

Recently, China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. (CNBM) held an online open day at the Zambia Industrial Park in Lusaka, capital of Zambia, and focused on "intelligent manufacturing" to promote "environmental protection", striving to realize the corporate mission of "materials create a better world". It showcased the company's social responsibility and its efforts to create a better life for local people.

CNBM Zambia Industrial Park has always adhered to the concept of green development. Control energy consumption from the source to improve resource utilization, actively respond to climate change and take the initiative to reduce carbon emissions, advocate green life and share environmental protection experience, protect biodiversity and build a beautiful Zambia together, developing advanced environmental protection practices, this "forest factory" will always purse green operation with eco-friendly activities.

In addition, "intelligent manufacturing" is another shining card of the CNBM Zambia Industrial Park. The industrial park focuses on innovating and developing green frontier technologies, strengthening energy management and establishing a sound energy management system to save energy consumption, constructing a sewage treatment system, installing dust collection equipment, and taking the lead in adopting the crushing and conveying atomization spray system, empowered by technology, the industrial park is on the way to accelerate its growth.

China National Building Materials Zambia Industrial Park, the "forest factory" incorporates environmental protection concepts and planning, highlights green building materials, and achieves new connotations of green development, attaining green and sustainable development, and guarding a green home together with the people of Zambia.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906364/video.mp4

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE