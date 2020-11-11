CME Group Launches First FX Listed and Spot Price Comparison Tool, FX Market Profile

LONDON and CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it launched the industry's first tool to compare FX listed futures and spot liquidity on one screen – FX Market Profile.

The new tool, powered by Quant Analytics, a comprehensive FX analytics platform owned by CME Group, allows market participants to analyze trade flows and calculate execution efficiencies by benchmarking their performance against CME's listed FX futures and EBS's spot trading markets.

"Synchronizing and displaying two of the largest primary FX markets side by side on a single platform highlights the complementary nature of the EBS spot and listed FX liquidity pools," said Paul Houston, Managing Director, FX Products at CME Group. "With prices for 11 currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY, our new FX Market Profile tool will provide clients with greater transparency and help them to uncover new trading opportunities."

"From a risk management and trade execution standpoint, this tool demonstrates where clients can achieve best execution for their FX trades," added Jeff Ward, Global Head of EBS. "The tool provides data to help traders determine the optimal time of day to transact in either market, calculate execution efficiencies, determine slippage costs and minimize the market impact of trades."

In 2020, CME Group has built new FX tools to help market participants analyze CME Group markets, free of charge. For more information please click here. For more information on FX Market Profile please click here.

About CME Group

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

Related Links

https://www.cmegroup.com/



SOURCE CME Group