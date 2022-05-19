CM.com Named 'Leading Challenger' in Mobile Voice by Juniper Research

New report, Mobile Voice Strategies: Future Monetization Opportunities & Market Forecasts 2022-2026, places CM.com amongst top ten global market leaders

LONDON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CM.com, a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce, is proud to announce it has been named a 'Leading Challenger' in Mobile Voice in the latest report from Juniper Research, Mobile Voice Strategies: Future Monetization Opportunities & Market Forecasts 2022-2026. The report details fifteen mobile voice vendors Juniper Research considers leaders in the space.

CM.com placed at #6 in the Mobile Voice Competitor Leaderboard, based on Juniper Research's assessment of each player's capability and capacity, as well as product and position in the broader market. CM.com scored particularly highly against competitors for the extent and breadth of its partnerships in the sector and future business prospects.

Timothy Vergracht, Voice Product Owner at CM.com: "We are delighted to have been recognised in this report as a Leading Challenger in the Mobile Voice market. Our focus on self-service, easy to use apps and APIs combined with the scalability of our platform and our cost-effective local routing offerings have enabled us to deliver consistently for our mobile voice customers all around the world. This news is testament to the rapid progress CM.com has made in this increasingly competitive space."

Elisha Sudlow-Poole, Research Analyst at Juniper Research: "As stakeholders increasingly recognise the revenue opportunities to be gained from deployment, the number of players in the mobile voice market has risen, with CM.com achieving strong progress to become a 'Leading Challenger' in the space. As CM.com is consistently acquiring, Juniper Research believes this highlights the company's commitment to innovation and agility and intent to strengthen its position to support the proliferation of the eCommerce market and a transition towards conversational commerce."

CM.com's global geo-redundant Communications Platform offers secure and cost-efficient voice communication solutions that enable businesses to make, receive and automate calls while reducing costs and improving efficiency. It is trusted by brands worldwide, including Takeaway.com and VIVID.

About CM.com

CM.com connects tens of thousands of companies with millions of consumers via their mobile phone each day. Behind the scenes, from our innovative platform, CM makes sure companies can use these millions of messages, phone calls and payments to become part of people's lives.

