Cluster Headache Market to Reach USD 522.98 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 3.9% CAGR, Claims Allied Market Research

Increase in the number of patients suffering from cluster headache and a rise in awareness programs for cluster headache drives the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cluster Headache Market by Type (Episodic and Chronic), Drug Class (Ergot Derivatives, Calcium Channel Blockers, Triptans, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers) And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global cluster headache industry generated $356.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $522.98 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios

Download Free Sample of the Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14812

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Development of novel therapeutics for treatment of cluster headache, awareness activities related to headache disorders and increase in R&D activities for development of novel drugs are the factors driving the growth of the global cluster headache market. On the other hand, side effects of the medications impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in investment by the major key players is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Cluster Headache Market-

Rise in number of people suffering from headache disorders such as cluster headache, and COVID-19 vaccinations triggered new cluster episodes in patients with cluster headache, during the pandemic had a moderately positive impact on the global cluster headache market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

Procure Complete Report (232 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://tinyurl.com/4rn5wn2e

The episodic segment to rule the roost-

By type, the episodic segment was highest revenue contributor in 2021, garnering around three-fourth of the global cluster headache market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Various factors such as rise in number of people suffering from episodic attack and rise in regulatory approval of drugs indicated for episodic cluster headaches drives the segment growth.

The triptans segment garnered the major share in 2021-

By drug class, triptans segment was highest revenue contributor in 2021, generating more than two-fifth of the global cluster headache market revenue owing to first line treatment for cluster headache. The others segment showcased the fastest CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in regulatory approvals of novel drugs and usage in treatment of cluster headache.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for major share in 2021-

By distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global cluster headache market revenue owing to accessibility of retail pharmacies everywhere and large chain of distribution networks. The online providers segment would register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in popularity of online pharmacy and number of users preferring online pharmacies.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14812

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more thantwo fifth of the global cluster headache market revenue owing to rise in prevalence of cluster headache cases and increase in number of key players offering novel therapeutics. However, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031 owing to increase in number of headache disorders, rise in awareness campaign, and surge in investments for development of effective drugs for treating cluster headache.

Leading Market Players-

Arrotex Australia Group

AstraZeneca

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

The report analyzes these key players in the global cluster headache market. These players have adopted various strategies such as product approval and merger to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Cosmetic Dentistry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Veterinary Anesthesia Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Iodine Deficiency Drug Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Healthcare Facility Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research