CluePoints Appoints Andy Cooper as New Chief Executive Officer

New CEO brings a combination of experience and drive as CluePoints rapidly scales its RBQM and Data Quality Oversight offerings

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RBQM leader, CluePoints, has today announced Andy Cooper has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cooper succeeds Co-Founder, Francois Torche, who is stepping back as CEO to focus his full attention on the strategic direction of CluePoints' world-leading product portfolio.

Cooper has more than 24 years of clinical trial industry and software experience at companies including Oracle and Medidata. His most recent role was at Clario (previously known as ERT), where he was General Manager for the eCOA Business Unit. His wealth of experience will be fundamental in further accelerating the growth and scale-up of the company.

Patrick Hughes, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at CluePoints, stated: "One of the things that makes CluePoints extraordinary is the culture we have created. Andy is well suited to take the company forward because he understands what makes the business special through our outstanding workforce and the huge opportunities we have for growth. We are the clear market leader in a fast-growing space with an ever-growing community of customers and partners. It is great to have somebody with Andy's experience who will come in and support us on that continued journey."

Andy Cooper reinforced the opportunity: "There is huge industry momentum for RBQM, and CluePoints needs to be able to develop products quickly to cope with that extraordinary demand. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to use my experience to help CluePoints continue to grow and flourish."

Francois Torche, Co-Founder of CluePoints, commented: "CluePoints continues to be as successful as ever, and the company is growing rapidly. This means my time has been increasingly divided between defining the future product strategy and running the company as CEO. My passion is to drive innovation and product development. Therefore, I have decided to step back as CEO to focus my full attention and energy on the strategic direction of our world-leading product portfolio. I am delighted that we have secured Andy as the new CEO for CluePoints and am looking forward to working with him to fulfill the huge ambition we have for the business."

About CluePoints

CluePoints is the premier Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and Data Quality Oversight Software provider. Our products utilize comprehensive statistical algorithms to determine the quality, accuracy, and integrity of clinical trial data both during and after study conduct. Aligned with guidance from the FDA, EMA, and ICH E6 (R2), CluePoints® is deployed to support central and on-site monitoring, medical review, quality risk management and to drive a holistic Risk-Based strategy in all trials. Coupled with thought leadership and consulting expertise to aid pre-study risk assessment, identification of risk controls and solution implementation you now have everything you need to adhere with global regulatory guidance. The result is increased operational efficiency, lower costs and reduced regulatory submission risk as part of the industry paradigm shift to RBQM.

