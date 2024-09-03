Clue ARR more than tripled from Series A in 2021

World-leading counter-fraud expert Laura Eshelby joins Clue Software after record growth

Eshelby joins the Bristol-based investigation software market leader as Head of Economic Crime

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clue Software, the leading provider of software for investigations and intelligence management, has today announced the appointment of Laura Eshelby as Head of Economic Crime. Eshelby joins Clue after ten years at the Cabinet Office, where she was the Deputy Director for Practice, Standards and Capability at the Public Sector Fraud Authority.

The investigations software company, which raised £4 million in February 2024 in a round led by Frog Capital, has experienced significant growth. It has tripled its ARR over the last four years since Frog's initial investment in 2021, with a 50% ARR surge in the past 12 months alone.

Clue has expanded its international customer base of more than 5,500 users, adding notable new clients such as a major UK government regulator, one of the world's top 10 retailers by revenue, and a leading UK sports governing body. Additionally, Clue has strengthened its presence in both the UK government sector and the US market, securing significant business with a 'Big Four' tech company.

As Head of Economic Crime, Eshelby will expand the team's portfolio across public and private sectors amidst a surge in fraud, which has doubled in the last year to £2.3bn. Having played a key role in shaping the UK government's fraud policies, she recognises the essential role systems like Clue play in combating fraud and economic crime.

With over 23 years of experience in counter fraud and economic crime in the UK and overseas, Eshelby previously led the design and implementation of the first Government Counter Fraud Profession for the Public Sector Fraud Authority, where she chaired the Cross Sector Advisory Group.

On her appointment, Laura Eshelby, Head of Economic Crime at Clue, commented: "I've spent my entire career seeking to better understand fraud and corruption and root it out through investigation. Clue is an amazing opportunity to use my insight and continued passion to make cross-system change and reduce the harm caused by economic crime. The core Clue values and mission - with safeguarding and counter corruption at their heart - made this an ideal match for me."

Clare Elford, CEO at Clue, added: "The last four years have seen incredible growth here at Clue and we are delighted that Laura has joined us to continue to grow our community of investigation professionals across sectors worldwide and help instill best practices. She has a proven track record of building these capabilities and leveraging technology to modernise the investigative experience at both a public and private level and we look forward to her helping to grow our economic crime and insider threat business."

Eshelby's appointment follows a rapid expansion of the Clue team as it looks to strengthen its investigation and intelligence domain expertise, including Matt Horne, Director of Intelligence and Investigations and Nicola Thorn, Intelligence and Investigations Manager.

The new team will be sharing their insight and expertise at the upcoming Clue Connect Live on 12th November. Clue Connect Live 2024 is the 9th consecutive year of the company's flagship conference that brings together the Clue community to exchange insights on the newest Clue advancements, delve into shared challenges and discover best practices in intelligence and investigations.

About Clue Software

Clue Software helps governments, corporations, law enforcement agencies, sports organisations, and non-profits detect, investigate, and prevent wrongdoing.

Our world-class investigation and intelligence management software centralises and links all information into searchable data structures, proactively identifying and alerting you to connections within your data. With Clue, investigation teams can detect threats, prevent recurrence, uncover actionable intelligence, and expedite investigations to successful outcomes.

Intelligence and investigations professionals can share their knowledge, develop best practices and discuss challenges on Clue Connect – the online hub for the Clue community. They can also listen to real-world insight directly from the Clue team on their podcast – Joining the Dots with Thomas Drohan.

Learn more at cluesoftware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494516/Clue_Software_Logo.jpg