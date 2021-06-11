ClubWise Publishes 2021 Fitness Club Reopening Benchmark Report

Data provides insight into how fitness owners are successfully reopening and revamping services post-COVID as consumers return to their clubs

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, England, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubWise Software , an all-in-one billing and club management solution for health and fitness organizations, published the 2021 Fitness Club Recovery Benchmark Report , providing the most up-to-date data pertaining to industry reopening performance and post-Lockdown recovery.

The report was developed through analysis of data from more than 800 clubs from the period of April 12-30, 2021, with a focus on ClubWise's core United Kingdom market. Their customer base is made up of independent clubs, franchises and multi-site chains all operating within the private sector.

Offering real data insights during the first two weeks after re-opening, the report gives gym owners an indication on the level of demand, member activity and behaviour and most importantly, how the industry is recovering. The report also helps clubs benchmark their re-opening performance against other clubs, determine if their experience is reflective of the industry as a whole and offers support to help club membership flourish.

The report shows increases in new joiners, sold memberships and longer-contract memberships. There is also increased demand for personalized training. The increase in sold memberships shows that a larger percentage of the public are making a conscious effort to be healthier post COVID, which aligns with the recent 2021 Public Health England Survey , which found that 7 in 10 people want to be healthier.

"Our data shows that, although during the pandemic when people might have tried other ways of exercising, including online classes or running and cycling outdoors, the benefits and draw of a gym environment from a community perspective and member experience cannot be ignored," says Julian Matthews, president, ClubWise. "We're supporting club operators getting back to business in this post-pandemic era. This report gives actionable data for club owners and those who manage club businesses."

ClubWise is a part of EverCommerce Fitness and Wellness portfolio that delivers tailored, integrated, and convenient experiences for guests, while providing specialized functionality for business owners. EverCommerce, a leading service commerce platform, drives streamlined day-to-day business operations, improved marketing effectiveness, and modernized engagement with customers.

Download the full report at https://v5.clubwise.com/FitnessClubReport/.

