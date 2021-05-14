Clubessential Holdings Announces Acquisition of Exerp, ApS

Acquisition of Europe-based Exerp positions Clubessential Holdings, a Battery Ventures-backed investment, as clear global leader in SaaS membership solutions for enterprise fitness operators

CINCINNATI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubessential Holdings, the leading provider of enterprise-membership and club-management software solutions to the private- and public-clubs, college-athletic, health and fitness, and parks and recreation markets, today announced the strategic acquisition of Exerp, the market leader in member-management systems for enterprise-fitness operators. Already a major provider of membership- and club-management SaaS solutions for boutique fitness franchisors, under its ClubReady brand, this acquisition expands Clubessential Holdings' international presence to serving over 6,000 fitness clubs, and 7 million members, in 17 countries.

Exerp, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializes in providing enterprise-class membership-management software systems to large, global fitness brands, including Lifetime Fitness, SATS, Virgin Active and PureGym. 40% of the biggest fitness operators in Europe run on Exerp. The Exerp platform acts as the centralized information source and member database for payment collection, bookings reporting, business analytics and customer-relations management. It has been developed over more than 15 years in partnership with their clients and integrates a wealth of best practices from the fitness and leisure industry.

"For the past 15 years, the Exerp team has been on a mission to make the world healthier and happier by shaping the fitness industry," said Rémi Nodet, CEO & CTO, Exerp. "Our goal is to be the trusted partner helping leading health club operators enable their digital transformation. We're very excited to have found a business partner in Clubessential Holdings that shares our vision and commitment to exceptional customer service and will help accelerate our growth around the world."

For five years, Clubessential Holdings has developed a portfolio of companies, including ClubReady, Vermont Systems, PrestoSports, foreUP and Clubessential, offering a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract members, build loyalty, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver remarkable experiences. The acquisition of Exerp, in partnership with sister company ClubReady, positions Clubessential Holdings to serve over 6,000 fitness clubs globally.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rémi, the Exerp team and their many outstanding fitness brands to Clubessential Holdings," said Randy Eckels, CEO. "Easy access to health & fitness resources, in the palm of your hand, has never been more important to gym members than it is today. We look forward to helping Exerp expand its central position as the enterprise platform of choice for assisting leading global fitness brands in their digital transformation initiatives."

Clubessential Holdings, LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across five brands - Clubessential, foreUP, ClubReady, PrestoSports, and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the Clubessential Holdings website.

Exerp

Exerp, a Danish company founded in 2003, is an enterprise-level club-management software developer and servicer for the health and fitness Industry where it has specialised in solutions to meet the scalability, governance, and automation requirements of large, multi-site gym operators. Exerp's business platform is built around a highly configurable back-end, offering unmatched flexibility as well as functional breadth to serve more than 6 million members at many of the largest operators in North America, EMEA and Australia. The Exerp platform offers a full-fledged API for seamless differentiation on top of a functional palette with more than 50 standard modules within subscription and price management, finance and billing, activity and resource bookings, communications, online services, DWH & BI, and branded member and staff mobile apps. Exerp's software is supplied as a service, delivered and constantly optimised by an international team of data, application and implementation consultants. For more information, please visit www.exerp.com

Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Herzliya, Israel; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here .

CONTACT:

Marilyn Cox

Vice President of Marketing

Clubessential Holdings, LLC

513.322.4194

mcox@clubessential.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Clubessential Holdings