Cloudsway Unveils DeepSeek-Powered AI Solutions: A Deep Integration to Drive Enterprise Innovation

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudsway, a trusted partner for distributed AI infrastructure, has announced its support for seamless integration of full-powered DeepSeek R1/V3 models enabling enterprise users to deploy cutting-edge AI solutions tailored to their specific needs.

As reported, Cloudsway provides standardized API interfaces for businesses looking to rapidly integrate with DeepSeek. Developers can seamlessly access the full capabilities of DeepSeek-R1/V3, enabling stable and efficient AI inference services. This streamlined approach ensures quick access without extensive setup or configurations.

For organizations seeking extensive integration with DeepSeek's advanced capabilities, Cloudsway offers model hosting services. This end-to-end solution simplifies model inference and optimization, without the complexities of hardware management and environment configuration. Users can benefit from Cloudsway's globally available resources, experiencing fast, stable, and advanced AI services supported by robust and secure networks.

In addition to API interfaces and model hosting services for DeepSeek-R1/V3, Cloudsway has enhanced DeepSeek with a powerful knowledge engine to introduce AI Search service. By leveraging Cloudsway's globally distributed AI infrastructure and ultra-low latency network, DeepSeek enables not only real-time data queries but also the comprehensive gathering, summarization, and analysis of real-time information from across the internet. Furthermore, through the integration of Retrieval-Augmented Generation capabilities, DeepSeek enriches its knowledge base to provide precise, intelligent, and timely responses. This advancement supports a variety of applications, including empathetic AI-driven customer service and cutting-edge insights.

Users can access via Cloudsway API to develop AI applications combining intelligent Q&A, knowledge management, and real-time search functionalities.

"Our mission is to provide efficient and accessible AI that empowers innovators to thrive in the digital age," said William Du, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloudsway. "By integrating DeepSeek's powerful AI models with our robust distributed AI infrastructure, we are enabling enterprises to build and deploy high-performance AI applications with unprecedented speed and security."

About Cloudsway

Cloudsway is a trusted partner for distributed AI infrastructure, delivering fast, reliable, and efficient AI solutions. Supported by secured and robust architecture, Cloudsway offers industry-leading AI services and high-performing distributed inference capabilities, as well as reliable network and security solutions, empowering accelerated AI adoption, enhanced operational efficiency and AI-driven business transformation.

To date, Cloudsway has collaborated with over 100 leading AI models and with business operations spanning across 80 countries. The company has successfully supported hundreds of enterprises in their AI transformation journey.

