CloudSky and STC Strengthen Strategic Collaboration

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSky has entered into a strategic collaboration with Saudi Telecom Company (STC), marking a major step forward in their partnership and showcasing CloudSky's cutting-edge technical and commercial capabilities. This milestone paves the way for broader initiatives between the two companies, enabling the development of innovative digital services powered by 5G.

CloudSky's Immersive Cloud Computing (ICC) solution is also expected to help STC unlock new revenue streams by enabling more high-value digital application scenarios on its 5G infrastructure. This collaboration lays the groundwork for a broader range of use cases, greater user engagement, and accelerated progress toward STC's vision for advanced digital services.

As part of this collaboration, CloudSky's leadership held in-depth discussions with senior STC executives to shape the next phase of their partnership. On the same day, a delegation led by Crusoe Mao, Founder and CEO of CloudSky, met with STC senior executives at STC headquarters. The meetings explored how advanced cloud computing could deliver a new generation of immersive, accessible digital experiences, with a spotlight on CloudSky's Esports PC as a Service (Esports SaaS) solution.

The solution leverages 5G's high bandwidth and low latency to deliver premium gaming experiences without dependence on end-user hardware. It is powered by CloudSky's ICC technology, a system that processes high-end graphics entirely in the cloud to ensure smooth, high-performance gameplay.

Both parties also discussed wider applications of ICC technology, ranging from remote education and artificial intelligence acceleration to autonomous driving, intelligent drones, smart factories, and the metaverse.

"The strategic collaboration and our shared vision have established a solid foundation for the journey ahead," Crusoe Mao stated. "We look forward to delivering ICC-powered solutions that contribute to the Kingdom's rapidly evolving digital landscape."

About CloudSky

Born for digital scenarios, CloudSky is a global cloud computing technology company committed to elevating the next-generation digital experience. In 2024, CloudSky was among the first companies selected for the Fortune China Tech 50. Trusted by customers worldwide, the company is recognized as a preferred partner for industry leaders. Its team includes experts from global technology giants such as Intel, Tencent, and China Mobile, with multiple R&D centers in China, Japan, and the United States.