CloudSense ramps up B2B selling with upgraded capabilities in latest release of CPQ application suite

New features on the CloudSense platform will simplify and speed up B2B customer engagement in key industries

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSense, provider of the world's most powerful Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) engine, empowers leading brands to launch, sell and manage the entire B2B customer lifecycle for sophisticated products, subscriptions and services. With the latest release (R34) of its category-defining SaaS platform, CloudSense has taken another step towards helping Communications, Media and Utility companies to increase the speed and efficiency of serving their customers. Highlights of the new release include the following capabilities:

Bulk Subscriber Management, a wholly new addition to CloudSense Order Management enables mass customer product upgrades and service changes for Telcos and Utilities. It gives them the freedom to roll out competition-enhancing offers, such as the addition of new 5G tariffs to thousands or even millions of end users at speed knowing they can be executed in hours rather than days.

The full integration of Magnite (the world's largest independent sell-side media advertising exchange) with the CloudSense media platform allows publishers to access new revenue streams directly from their main sales platform interface.

The new release also reduces the time and cost of managing programmatic guaranteed business for media companies. Integrations with Google's demand-side programmatic buying platform, DV360, are now available. These make it easy to formulate optimized Programmatic Guarantee proposals for business customers without leaving the CloudSense platform, and faster to close new business.

With self-service channels becoming increasingly important for B2B as well as B2C markets, CloudSense has also introduced advanced functionality around pricing into its Digital Commerce offering. The new Advanced Pricing capability allows CloudSense customers to build highly tailored, individually branded self-service experiences that match the different end-user roles of its B2B customers. Importantly, options for each end-user customer will reflect pricing that has been negotiated within the overall contract for that specific account.

"Enterprises in Communications, Media and Utilities are in a race to transform their businesses to thrive in a digital-first world. Speed and efficiency in and across revenue operations is essential. All too often however, solutions fall short of power and flexibility to support their more complex B2B use cases at scale. In our latest release, we've added meaningful functionality that is ready to use and quick to deliver business impact," said Alex Fuller, CTO, CloudSense.

About CloudSense

The CloudSense Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) engine powers increased productivity and profits for ambitious enterprises allowing them to launch faster, sell more and fulfill orders faultlessly. Its growing global community of customers span multiple industries including Communications, Media and Energy. Leading brands including Telefonica, Telstra, Informa and British Gas are using CloudSense's portfolio of applications to streamline the entire customer lifecycle to provide a better customer experience while improving business performance. To find out more, visit CloudSense.com

