CloudMargin Wins Fifth Award for Best Buy-Side Collateral Management Tool at WatersTechnology's Buy-Side Technology Awards

"CloudMargin has once again emerged top in the best buy-side collateral management tool category in the annual Buy-Side Technology Awards, its fifth win in the past six years in what has become a highly competitive category," said Victor Anderson, global content director of WatersTechnology. "Key to the cloud-based platform's success in this market is its outstanding multi-asset collateral and margin management functionality for cleared and non-cleared transactions, and its high-profile alliances with AcadiaSoft and IHS Markit, effectively endorsing the quality and accuracy of the CloudMargin collateral management framework."

CloudMargin has become the only collateral and margin management solution adopted by the buy side, sell side and outsourcers to meet different challenges, including regulatory compliance and automation as well as access to critical market infrastructure and new technology. Through the firm's strategic partnerships with AcadiaSoft and IHS Markit, CloudMargin now powers the collateral management solution for these major service providers. In addition, the firm last month announced a new partnership with Finastra, one of the world's largest fintechs, to provide Collateral Management as a Service, powered by CloudMargin and available through Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud platform. In September, CloudMargin announced a $15 million Series B funding round in which Deutsche Bank, Citi and Deutsche Börse were the primary investors.

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "We're incredibly honoured to earn this prestigious recognition once again. We developed our cloud-based platform to meet the needs of buy-side firms and provide an efficient, cost-effective means of managing the critical collateral workflow and connecting to the various parties across the collateral workflow chain. While we have scaled the platform considerably and broadened our user base to include the sell-side and established important partnerships with major infrastructure providers, the buy side remains the leading beneficiary, with access to a Tier 1 platform available to all tiers of users. In this challenging year of the coronavirus pandemic, the industry recognises more than ever the value of a true cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service solution that is constantly enhanced and requires no maintenance or on-site deployment."

The Buy-Side Technology Awards recognise the market-leading technologies and third-party vendors in their area of expertise, through an auditable, transparent methodology underpinned by the input and experience this year of nine judges, including five buy-side-focused technology consultants and four of WatersTechnology's most experienced journalists. Criteria for selection of winners included innovation and addressing the buy side's most pressing business, regulatory, operational and technology needs, as well as collaboration, regulatory compliance and managing the various risks and challenges buy-side firms face on a daily basis, while also allowing them to maximise their operational efficiency.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned 20 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model helps leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally – including banks, brokerage and asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce dramatically growing costs associated with collateral requirements. CloudMargin delivers its robust, secure platform directly as well as through outsourcers and major industry service providers. Partner to and owned by the market, CloudMargin's strategic investors include Deutsche Bank, Citi, Deutsche Börse, IHS Markit and Jefferies, as well as venture capital firms such as Illuminate Financial. With more than 20 integration partnerships, CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

