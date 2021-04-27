CloudMargin Names Martin Heraghty Sales Director, DACH Region

LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, announced today that Martin Heraghty has joined the firm as Sales Director for the DACH region in Europe, comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and Central Europe. He has over 20 years of relevant experience, including more than 15 years selling trading technology solutions.

Heraghty has extensive relationships throughout Europe and a deep understanding of the collateral management space. He spent several years at Lombard Risk (now VERMEG), responsible for sales in the European territories of the firm's collateral management [and risk] solutions. He also served as Business Development Manager at Misys – now Finastra – a global strategic partner of CloudMargin.

Heraghty will operate out of London, reporting to David White, Chief Commercial Officer.

White said: "Martin is a great fit for our growing team, with years of industry experience at competitor and partner firms and a strong grasp of the needs and challenges of the German-speaking market. He has a wide range of authentic relationships which will help us deliver the CloudMargin value proposition to drive forward the modernisation of firms' collateral management functions."

Heraghty said: "I very much appreciate the opportunity to join CloudMargin at this important period of evolution in the collateral management world. CloudMargin continues to lead the way in terms of reducing costs, minimising risk and enabling efficiencies in an increasingly regulated environment. Being owned by key market stakeholders and with strong technology partnerships, we are uniquely placed to be the collateral management solution of choice for the market, and I look forward to joining the rest of the CloudMargin team in making that a reality."

Heraghty comes to CloudMargin after serving as Sales Director for seven years for Corvil, a real-time trading analytics and machine intelligence solution provider, which was acquired in 2019 by Pico (a technology provider for financial markets). He was Sales Director, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) for Lombard Risk, beginning in 2011.

From 2009 to 2011, Heraghty was Sales Director at SunGard (now FIS). He previously served in several other sales and business development roles at other software and financial consulting businesses throughout his career.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than 20 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model helps leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally – including banks, brokerage and asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce dramatically growing costs associated with collateral requirements. CloudMargin delivers its robust, secure platform directly as well as through outsourcers and major industry service providers. Partner to and owned by the market, CloudMargin's strategic investors include Deutsche Bank, Citi, Deutsche Börse, IHS Markit and Jefferies, as well as venture capital firm Illuminate Financial. With more than 20 integration partnerships, CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

