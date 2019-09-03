CloudMargin Names Karl Wyborn Global Head of Business Development

New Role for Veteran CloudMargin and Collateral Management Executive Reflects Growing Global Footprint, Influence for Provider of Critical Market Infrastructure

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, today announced the appointment of Karl Wyborn to the new role of Global Head of Business Development, effective immediately. Wyborn, a Managing Director and 24-year veteran of financial services with numerous senior roles in collateral management, has served as CloudMargin's Global Head of Sales for nearly four years. He will continue to report to Stuart Connolly, CloudMargin CEO, based in the London headquarters.

In the new role, Wyborn assumes responsibility for driving the firm's new business development strategies to support revenue growth opportunities, and for engaging with partners, regulators, industry participants and other technology vendors to further cement CloudMargin's role as a global leader in post-trade services. He will work closely on a cross-functional basis with the firm's sales, product and technology teams.

Connolly said: "As we have expanded on our global footprint, brand and market influence, it became clear that we needed a dedicated leader to identify opportunities for growing the business while interfacing with the external stakeholders that impact our firm and our clients. We are delighted that Karl has taken on this vital role as we start to accelerate new business opportunities materialising from our position as a critical provider of market infrastructure. Karl's deep industry knowledge, outstanding experience and passion for CloudMargin's mission will be a tremendous foundation for the position, particularly as we start to build the next generation of solutions to meet the ever-increasing challenges our clients and partners are facing."

CloudMargin also intends to grow its sales operation and team over the next several months, Connolly said.

Wyborn said: "I jumped at the chance of this role when it was offered. The opportunity to leverage my prior experience in Sales, Marketing and Product to be able to help shape the future strategic direction of CloudMargin holds enormous appeal for me. Moreover, this is such a critical and exciting time for the industry at large and so soon after we signed our partnership with AcadiaSoft."

Wyborn joined CloudMargin in 2015 as Managing Director, Global Head of Sales after an 18-year tenure in London and Hong Kong at JPMorgan Chase, where he was promoted to Managing Director in 2012.

His most recent role at the bank was Head of Sales and Relation Management for Clearing, Custody and Collateral Services for the EMEA region. Prior to that, Wyborn served as JPMorgan's Asia Pacific Regional Head, Securities Clearing and Collateral Management. From 2000 to 2007, Wyborn was Global Head of Sales, OTC Derivatives Collateral Management. He was Head of European Settlements, Securities Clearance when he first joined JPMorgan Chase in 1996.

Just prior to joining CloudMargin, Wyborn was Managing Director, EMEA Head of New Business Development and Relationship Management for NetOTC, a market utility for the non-cleared OTC derivatives space.

Wyborn earned a degree in Hispanic and French Studies from the University of Portsmouth.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than 15 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading financial institutions globally – including brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms, insurance companies and exchanges – meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464866/CloudMargin_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://cloudmargin.com



SOURCE CloudMargin