Cloudera MD for Financial Services, Dr. Richard Harmon, Joins Aiydec as Special Advisor, Oxford University Professor Dr. Alessandro Abate Joins as Chief Scientist

Dr. Abate is a Professor of Verification and Control in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Oxford. Earlier, he did research at Stanford University and at SRI International, and was an Assistant Professor at the Delft Centre for Systems and Control, TU Delft. He received a Laurea degree from the University of Padova and MS/PhD at UC Berkeley.

Commenting on the prestigious appointments, Aiydec's CEO Aashutosh Mishra said: "We are really pleased to have Dr. Harmon and Dr. Abate on board with us. Richard will help us refine our product/market fit for our core AI platform, Zinia™. He will also guide us in our sales and marketing endeavours and go-to-market-strategy. Also, Alessandro will help us closely shape our technology/product in the capacity of being the R&D chief for our core AI platform, Zinia™," he added.

Dr. Harmon added: "Aiydec's AI platform, Zinia, is uniquely placed for business value capture in financial institutions. They are the first automated AI platform that I have seen that starts with the business challenge and related critical KPIs and then optimizes the model insights subject to optimising the business's KPIs. I see this as the next logical step in the AI automation space and excited to be helping Aiydec's innovative approach begin to help institutions democratize AI across the enterprise and dramatically improve critical business outcomes."

"Aiydec is in an exciting space of building self-serve AI platform for financial institutions. Aiydec's original approach to automated decision making can be impactful for a wide range of businesses, and I am enthusiastic about contributing to this effort by providing scientific oversight and advising on state-of-the-art technical approaches," said Dr. Abate. He also added: "I look forward to translating forefront research in machine learning, AI, and related areas of verification and control, where I have been active for almost 20 years, to Aiydec's technological solutions."

Aiydec (www.aiydec.com) is a UK based company on a mission to simplify AI for business implementation. Zinia™ from Aiydec is the world's first self-serve AI Platform for non-technical business users that produces ready to use operational decisions for banking/financial institutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213699/Aiydec_Dr_Richard_Harmon.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213698/Aiydec_Dr_Alessandro_Abate.jpg

Contact:

Aashutosh Mishra

CEO

Aiydec

aashutosh.mishra@aiydec.com

+44-(0)7411-909617

Related Links

https://www.aiydec.com



SOURCE Aiydec