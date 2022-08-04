Cloudbet is Giving Away $10,000 to Celebrate the Return of European Football

10 Cloudbet players will each receive $1,000 when they bet on any of the top 5 European leagues between August 1st and August 14th.



WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The soccer season is back! To celebrate, Cloudbet has $10,000 worth of USDT to give away to 10 lucky soccer bettors this month.

The pioneering crypto betting site will choose 10 customers at random who bet on any of the top 5 leagues (English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 or Serie A) from August 1-14. Each will win an equal share of the prize pool— $1,000 of the US dollar stablecoin.

Cloudbet Celebrates The Return Of European Football

Cloudbet offers all popular markets for the five leagues for customers to bet on quickly and safely via bitcoin and 17 other cryptocurrencies. By choosing to bet with crypto, users see faster transactions, lower fees and enhanced privacy on a decentralized system while enjoying the thrill of live-in play betting on their favorite teams.

The EPL is set to return on 5th August, with back-to-back defending champion Manchester City looking to claim their fifth title in six seasons. They enter the 2022-23 season as favourites , while Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea head the rest of the field in the EPL who aim to dethrone Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and their teammates.

The English Premier League is heralded as the most competitive league in soccer, providing three of the last four UEFA Champions League finalists in the past two years. Besides the winner's market, Cloudbet customers are able to bet on a wide range of outrights including who will end up bottom on Christmas Day, who will eventually get relegated, Top Goalscorers by club, and a huge range of others.

The Bundesliga starts on August 5th, with Bayern Munich as strong favourites to win . Ligue 1 launches in France the following day. Serie A and La Liga begin the following week on August 13th and 14th, respectively

THE CLOUDBET STORY

Cloudbet is the proud pioneer of crypto betting. Established in 2013, Cloudbet embraced blockchain technology to give players privacy and financial freedom like never before. Since then, the site has taken millions of bets, earning a reputation as the most trusted and secure brand in the crypto-gaming space.

