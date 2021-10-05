Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform Debuts at Independent Hotel Show

Award-Winning Hospitality Management Platform Creates Efficiencies and Lifts Revenues for Independent Hoteliers

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality industry's fastest-growing technology provider, today announced it is debuting the Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform at the Independent Hotel Show. The platform's expansion in the UK and Ireland markets offers independent hoteliers greater efficiencies in bookings, payments and accounting, channel management, marketing and more. The company's integrated platform is purpose-built to help hoteliers and hosts grow revenue, save time and increase guest satisfaction.

"The dynamic shifts in the UK and Ireland markets signal a great need for hoteliers to automate and integrate systems easily and effectively. The Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform can be up and working for hoteliers in 30 days and is supported by in-region world-class support," says Stuart Weston, UK Market Manager. "Ease of implementation, training and use is paramount to our customers who can't afford the time to learn new technology."

Recently the company announced two new products on its platform. Cloudbeds Payments provides easy, transparent and contactless payment processing that's fully integrated into the Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform. It allows hoteliers and hosts to provide frictionless payment options to their guests, including contactless mobile payments, and saves staff hours of time in PMS reconciliations and manual card verifications.

Cloudbeds Websites allows independent properties to have modern, personalised websites that increase visibility online and help to drive direct bookings without expensive design and development costs. Cloudbeds Websites connects directly with Cloudbeds Booking Engine for completely commission-free direct bookings.

"We're excited to work with hoteliers to help them increase bookings, realise greater revenues and reduce manual labour with our award-winning platform," adds Maja Radojicic, Market Manager for Europe.

Cloudbeds will be exhibiting at The Independent Hotel Show at Olympia London, 4-5 October booth 1154. Interested hotel owners and operators can schedule meetings here .

About Cloudbeds

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is the hospitality industry's fastest-growing technology provider, serving a global clientele of 22,000+ independent properties across 157 countries. Its award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines operations, revenue, distribution, and growth marketing tools with a marketplace of third-party integrations to help hoteliers and hosts grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver memorable guest experiences. Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS, No. 1 Booking Engine, and Hoteliers Choice by Hotel Tech Report in 2021, and has been recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 5000 in 2020 and Inc. 500 in 2019. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

Related Links

http://www.cloudbeds.com



SOURCE Cloudbeds