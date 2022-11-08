Cloud4C Signs MOU with Oracle to Accelerate Cloud Adoption in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member, recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oracle at GITEX Global 2022, to accelerate cloud adoption in the Middle East, helping facilitate enterprises with in-depth IT acumen, smart cloud-native services, innovative technologies, and cost-effective executions. Middle East businesses stand to gain end-to-end managed cloud offerings powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Cloud4C in a single SLA until application login.

As part of the collaboration, Oracle will assist in strengthening people and talent competencies for the region and develop customized action plans for businesses willing to embrace their transformation journey on OCI. As a one-stop-shop implementation and managed services partner, Cloud4C will ensure that the projects come to fruition, aided by innovative delivery models and customer enablement.

In addition, enterprises can take advantage of Cloud4C's ready-to-use transformation frameworks, hybrid managed services model, and in-country hosting powered by its proprietary Self Healing Operations Platform (SHOP). This can help businesses achieve their cloud evolutions at maximum availability and ensure compliance with regulations.

The MoU was signed on 13th October at GITEX Global 2022 by Rakesh Reddy, Regional Director MEA, Cloud4C and Nick Redshaw, Senior Vice President –Technology Cloud, Middle East and Africa, Oracle in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations.

Rakesh Reddy, Regional Director of Cloud4C MEA, said, "I'm delighted to announce a renewed partnership agreement between Cloud4C and Oracle to help Middle East businesses leverage top-notch cloud services. This, along with our Migration Factory, Automated Managed Services, and industry-focused accelerations such as in the BFSI sector would be a good fit for aspirational firms in the region."

Nick Redshaw, Senior Vice President – Technology Cloud for Oracle MEA, said, "OCI is the preferred cloud platform for organisations from across all industries, and we are focused on supporting our customers across Middle East and Africa drive continuous innovation with latest cloud technologies. Cloud4C, with its deep knowledge of the region and its IT and cloud capabilities, is a great partner to help us in the journey."

