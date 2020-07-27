Cloud4C recognized as the winner of Qatar 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year

DOHA, Qatar, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, an Azure Expert Managed Services Provider operating globally, announced that it has won Qatar 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technologies.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Cloud4C was recognized for delivering highly complex and customized Azure migration solution for one of the largest Government Projects in Qatar.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO at Cloud4C, said, "It's a great honor to be recognized as 'Partner of the Year'. I would like to thank Microsoft for bestowing this honor upon us. This award stands as a testimony to our 'Customer First' approach in Qatar and Middle East Region. We would like to thank our esteemed customers in Qatar for trusting us with their digital transformation journey through Microsoft Azure. We stand committed to delivering successful business outcomes through our dedicated Azure expertise." He further added, "Our continued investment in people, process, technology and skills combined with our 'Total Ownership Philosophy' has helped our customers, especially the government entities and enterprises seamlessly migrate mission critical workloads to Microsoft Azure while staying focused on their core business and realizing cost efficiencies, enhanced productivity and business agility."

"Cloud4C has performed several Azure migrations projects in Qatar. Using their strong capabilities, we are happy to collaborate with Cloud4C in delivering complex projects to our joint customers. We look forward to greater synergies and success." Ahmed Abdel Latif, Lead, One Commercial Partner Director, Microsoft Middle East Cluster.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

Cloud4C is the World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 36 to 48 months.

