Cloud4C Appoints Terrence Yong as Board Member for Singapore and Chairman for Malaysia

Cloud4C is committed to further enhance its market dominance in the South East Asian market, with distinct managed services offerings in cloud, automation, Analytics and SAP practice. The enterprises in the region are embarking on the Digital Transformation journey, with more than 50% businesses already on cloud as there is a latent demand for IT modernization. The cloud services market is growing with a CAGR of 12% in Malaysia and is expected to reach $3.7 Bn by 2024. Singapore has a strong public cloud market, growing at 20% to reach $3.5 Bn by 2023. Powering 3 out of 5 Hyperscalers, Cloud4C is best positioned to lead the wave of technology adoption with the best of the breed tools and unmatched expertise.

Terrence will be a key member of the leadership team focusing to build strong organization culture and ethos to support a differentiated market position and work closely with CIO's, technology leaders to design contemporary IT strategies to transform their organizations.

"I'm extremely delighted to welcome Terrence to the Cloud4C family. He is a seasoned transformational leader with strong people development expertise and multi-country management prowess. Terrence will help us pursue the strategic vision for the region, delivering greater value to our shareholders," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C.

Terrence has been an entrepreneurial leader with 22 years of rich industry experience spread across product marketing, operations, strategic management of the SME and Enterprise business. He is the former Managing Director of SAP, Malaysia.

"Cloud4C is at the vantage point to be a formidable market leader in the region, with the wealth of expertise built over the years. It will be a pleasure to support the organization in sustaining a distinct value driven culture, and enabling rapid growth," said Terrence Yong, Member of the Board, Singapore and Chairman, Malaysia, Cloud4C.

About Cloud4C:

Cloud4C is World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 36 to 48 months.

Media Contact:

B.S. Rao

Vice President and Global Head (PR and Communications)

Cloud4C Services

bsrao@cloud4c.com

www.cloud4c.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198268/Cloud4C_Logo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276235/Cloud4C_Terrence_Yong.jpg

SOURCE Cloud4C