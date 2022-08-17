Cloud4C Achieves Oracle Cloud Service Expertise in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, one of the world's leading application-focused, automation-driven cloud managed services provider and a current member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved a Service Expertise in multiple Oracle Cloud solutions in the Middle East region.

Cloud4C is currently listed as having achieved the following Service Expertise:

Oracle Cloud Platform Data Management

Oracle Cloud Platform Security

Oracle Database to Oracle Cloud

Microsoft Applications to Oracle Cloud

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to help make it easier for customers to identify partners that can assist them in their particular needs as they adopt Oracle Cloud.

In order to achieve a Service Expertise, partners like Cloud4C must meet a series of qualifiers that help demonstrate their experience and success in implementing, deploying and/or managing a specific Oracle Cloud product/service area within a defined geographic region. Requirements may include having certified individuals across diverse roles and demonstrating successful go lives within the same region.

"We are adaptable to evolving industry trends, which is why our customers continually find value in our offerings. We offer end-to-end service support to our clients to help them in their migration and modernization efforts on cloud. This not only make their mission critical application transformation risk-proof but also results in significant cost reductions without any compromise to performance, service quality or continuity, whatsoever," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS & Cloud4C.

Cloud4C states that it aids their clients' plans around delivering excellent customer excellence and achieving operational agility by leveraging cloud as the innovation platform. Their key strengths are presence in 52 locations across 26 countries, managed services model complying to local & global regulations and standards and esteemed customer partnerships across diverse industries: transportation, energy, power, hospitality, F&B, and more.

"Organizations of all sizes are seeing the benefits of running their businesses on the cloud," said Havovi Yazdabadi, VP Technology Alliances & Channels, Oracle EMEA. "Cloud4C is a valued member of Oracle PartnerNetwork and we congratulate them on achieving Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise in migrating Microsoft Applications to the Oracle Cloud. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to help deliver significant value to our joint customers."

Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the world's leading Automation-driven, Application Focused Cloud Managed Services Provider serving over 4000+ enterprises including 60 of the Fortune 500 companies. Cloud4C commands a global presence across 26 nations, equipped with 25 Centers of Excellence and 2000+ certified cloud experts. Recognized for its specialized capabilities in risk-proofing complex cloud transformations of mission-critical, large-scale enterprise IT landscapes around the world, Cloud4C promises consistent industry-best uptimes (up to 99.995%), end-to-end management and modernization, pre-integrated DR, comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks compromising 40+ security controls, pre-met compliances with leading industry regulations & standards hyper-agile performances in a single SLA from root infra till application login layer.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers may be able to help expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Contact info: Ravi Shankar K, ravi.shankar@cloud4c.com, +65-87190012

SOURCE Cloud4C