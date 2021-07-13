Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Market to reach US$ 22 Bn by 2030, Rising Volume of Unstructured Organizational Data Propels Demand - Transparency Market Research

- The rapid adoption of public cloud has led to new security challenges. Hence, vendors in the cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market are offering privately-owned platforms to offer better security perks to users.

- Global cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~25% during the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The research report on cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market provides crucial insights regarding the industry's performance potential over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. It highlights all the key segments in the global cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market including segments by type, by application, by enterprise size, by company, by industry, and by region. It also evaluates the major trends as well as newest developments that can powerfully influence the trajectory of the cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market in coming years.

The US market study on cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) industry also evaluates various growth prospects that may instigate growth in the industry at regional as well as global level during the forecast period i.e. 200 to 2030. It also provides detailed information regarding top key players in the cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market along with their share, size, status, revenue, and forecast till 2030.

US market study on cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market predicts that the industry will grow at a lucrative CAGR of 25% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Segments in the global cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market by type of the cloud include public, private, and hybrid. Hybrid cloud model combines private and public cloud networks with on premise infrastructure while maintaining a link with all the components at all the time. Market survey on hybrid cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market anticipated that the hybrid segment will dominate the global marketplace in coming years. This trend can be attributed to rising shift of various organizations to a stable hybrid cloud model.

Increasing volume of unstructured data in various global organizations in one of the major motivators for the global cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market. Increasing concerns regarding sensitive data privacy and consumer data security have also bolstered the industry. Segments in the global cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market by application include workload configuration and vulnerability management, system integrity management, denial of service attack (DoS), application delivery controllers (ADC), network segmentation, digital asset management (DAM), and intrusion prevention system (IPS).

One of the most exciting emerging trends in the cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market is shift left trend. This trend dictates that security process, tools, and cultures should be adopted way earlier in software development cycle instead of including them at the very end.

Segments in the global cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market by enterprise size are small and medium sized enterprises and large sized enterprises. End-use industries that utilize the products and solutions offered by the players in the global cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market include IT and telecom, retail, education, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, and defense. Key regions covered in the professional research report on cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market are North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Top key players in cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market are Cloud Raxak, Inc., CloudPassage, Illumio, StackRox, Inc., Threat Stack, Inc., Twistlock Inc., Carbon Black, CloudAware, Dome9 Security Inc., McAfee LLC, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., and vArmour. Top key players in cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market are focusing on developing new and advanced cloud workload protection platforms to assert competitive dominance in the global industry. For example, Trend Micro, Inc. introduced a new suite of cloud native solutions for modern applications and application program interfaces in December for 2020. This product offered end users with capability of code level visibility along with increased protection from newer cyber threats.

Prior to this, they had also launched a ready for cloud network security solution in the month of November in 2020. This solution was able to recognize malware in the runtime. Other development and expansion strategies employed by top key players in cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) market include mergers and acquisitions and strategic collaborations.

