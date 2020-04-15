Cloud Services Market Size to Reach USD 927.51 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 16.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud services market size in 2019 was estimated at USD 264.80 Billion and is projected to reach USD 927.51 Billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 16.4 % between 2020 and 2027.

Any software made accessible to users on request via the Internet from the servers of a cloud computing provider, rather than from the servers that are present on the company's premises, is known as the cloud service. Cloud services are designed to provide easy, scalable access to applications, resources and services, and are fully managed by a cloud services provider.

Factors such as increased automation and agility, improved customer engagement, and increased cost savings and investment returns are expected to increase the cloud service market size. Because of many advantages such as connectivity to larger networks, on-demand support, pay as you go advantages, resource pooling, business agility, rapid elasticity, cost-cutting, and others, there is a great opportunity in the cloud services market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CLOUD SERVICES MARKET SIZE:

The growing use of cloud computing services in SMEs and the financial constraints of emerging companies provide cloud services the opportunity to prove its cost-effective capabilities. This advantage of cloud service is expected to fuel its adoption and, in turn, increase the market size

Increased mobility of users and resources, continuing migration of applications across the cloud, and the emergence of more advanced threats are pushing organizations towards hybrid cloud adoption. The hybrid deployment model is opted for by industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and governments that prioritize compliance, security, and customer experience.

The emerging technology market is an opportunistic factor that focuses entirely on improvising functional capabilities in the coming years and, in effect, boosting the growth of the cloud services market.

REGION WISE CLOUD SERVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS :

In 2019, the North American region had the largest cloud service market revenue share. This is majorly due to the early adoption of cloud services by the market players. Majority of the major cloud service market players are set up in the U.S. region.

Europe is second in terms of market share for cloud services, as the region adopts cloud services in different sectors such as healthcare, banking, and financial services & insurance, and education.

Asia-Pacific is projected to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the presence of developing economies like India and China .

KEY CLOUD SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTS

By Service Type

IaaS- Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provides internet-based virtualized computing resources. Infrastructure as a service are web platforms that offer high-level APIs used to derefer various underlying network infrastructure information such as physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, protection, backup etc.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provides internet-based virtualized computing resources. Infrastructure as a service are web platforms that offer high-level APIs used to derefer various underlying network infrastructure information such as physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, protection, backup etc. PaaS - Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a full software development and delivery environment, with tools that allow you to deliver anything from simple web-based applications to advanced, software-enabled enterprise applications.

- Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a full software development and delivery environment, with tools that allow you to deliver anything from simple web-based applications to advanced, software-enabled enterprise applications. SaaS - Software as a service (SaaS) enables users to connect over the Web and use cloud-based applications. SaaS offers a full software system, which you buy from a cloud service provider on a pay-as-you-go basis.

- Software as a service (SaaS) enables users to connect over the Web and use cloud-based applications. SaaS offers a full software system, which you buy from a cloud service provider on a pay-as-you-go basis. BPaaS - Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) is a type of business processes outsourcing (BPO) that employs a cloud computing service model.

- Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) is a type of business processes outsourcing (BPO) that employs a cloud computing service model. Management & Security Services.

By Cloud Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

