Cloud Security Posture Management Market Size to Grow USD 10850 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Security Posture Management market is Segmented by Type (Iaas and Saas ), Application (BFSI, Medical Care, Retail and Trade, IT, Telecom, Public) Global Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global Cloud Security Posture Management market size is projected to reach USD 10850 Million by 2028, from USD 4659 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Cloud Security Posture Management market

CSPM improves management and the identification of risks and hazards while giving enterprises improved visibility into their cloud infrastructures. It finds problems such as a lack of encryption, incorrect key management, and extra account rights. This element is anticipated to fuel the Cloud Security Posture Management market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY POSTURE MANAGEMENT MARKET

For cloud systems, conventional security measures are no longer viable. Additionally, administering the complete cloud architecture, which includes containers, Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), microservices, and serverless activities, can be costly. Organizations may address these problems thanks to CSPM solutions, which provide visibility throughout their whole environment. Understanding who is accessing what resources and when is essential to manage complex, dynamically changing infrastructures with hundreds of accounts, networks, and devices. Without this knowledge, vulnerabilities might not be identified for days, weeks, or even years, only to be found after a data breach. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Cloud Security Posture Management market.

The healthcare industry is adopting the cloud quickly. Important company data as well as patients' personally identifying information were vulnerable to malware and ransomware assaults. The intricacies of security, due diligence, incident remediation, and data protection are laid out in strict regulations like HIPAA. Tools for CSPM are essential because they uphold the security of healthcare clouds. In order to provide seamless telehealth delivery to far-flung regions of the globe, the technology searches numerous cloud environments. It assesses all public clouds for increased security flaws. Real-time account scanning is done via built-in automation. With improved visibility, the integration of numerous software systems is accomplished effortlessly. Insecure configurations can be fixed with the help of CSPM before they cause major problems and harm to hospitals' entire cloud infrastructure.

Since data encryption is no longer centralized, the IT personnel in the banking industry lacks the knowledge necessary to safeguard all cloud platform service providers. Multi-cloud systems have new complications and structural adjustments. In the upcoming years, this will encourage the Cloud Security Posture Management market to grow. Rapid deployment makes complete monitoring and visibility issues worse. Due to the expansion of compliance and security solutions, cloud computing is progressively taking on a significant role in the banking sector. By adhering to a set of predetermined rules for configuration, CSPM manages the data risks. The application has widespread penetration and is automated. This speeds up the entire software development process and saves developers a tonne of money.

CSPM solutions are being adopted by businesses in the retail sector for speedy risk assessment, visualization, monitoring, and DevOps integration. All cloud apps and servers identify misconfigured resources and unsafe cloud activity. Security administrators have total visibility thanks to this. In an enterprise network, thousands of settings must be monitored, and critical data must be secured from several illegal access points. Large-scale repercussions of harmed cloud infrastructure include brand equity loss, stolen intellectual property, failed audits, data breaches, and inability to uphold required regulatory standards. The access to unencrypted storage buckets is another example of the frequent security overlaps. malware-infected programs and weak internet connectivity. This will accelerate the Cloud Security Posture Management market growth.

The COVID-19 epidemic has significantly accelerated the use of cloud services and solutions. Organizations used the cloud to support hastily created remote work and digital collaboration solutions during the pandemic. Some businesses have adopted cloud solutions more quickly than they had anticipated due to the requirement to move on-premise work processes to the cloud. Without careful planning, they might have operated under normal circumstances. Organizations are in a dangerous security position as a result of the quick transition to the cloud. This is anticipated to accelerate the use of cloud security solutions, directly affecting CSPM market in the process.

CLOUD SECURITY POSTURE MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE

Based on type, Due to the rising acceptance of the infrastructure as a service business model, which offers flexible payment choices and on-demand computing, networking, and storage resources, the IaaS market will experience tremendous development.

Based on Application, Since healthcare businesses are placing a lot of faith in cloud platform services to address data security and storage challenges, the medical care segment will have the fastest growth in the market share for cloud security posture management. The requirement to adhere to strict health regulatory standards as well as a gradual move to the cloud will drive the segment's growth.

Based on Region,In terms of region, North America is anticipated to dominate the worldwide CSPM industry. Despite having strict rules, the US presents CSPM providers with a number of options to serve a broad spectrum of clients from a variety of industries. To maintain operational functionality, and business continuity, and prevent misconfiguration, North American organizations have taken a variety of steps toward cloud adoption and are increasingly adopting cloud data protection methods, such as data encryption, DLP, data threat protection, data integrity monitoring, and CSPM.

Key Players:

IBM

Vmware

Microsoft

Check Point

Mcafee

Fortinet

Forcepoint

Fireeye

Zscaler

Cisco

Optiv Security

Sophos

Atos

Palo Alto Networks

Ciphercloud

Aqua Security

