Cloud Professional Services Market worth $55.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cloud Professional Services Market is projected to grow from USD 25.6 billion in 2023 to USD 55.3 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the Cloud Professional Services Market can be attributed to the growing focus of enterprises on improving customer experiences. Moreover, the growing adoption of remote working models with the outbreak of COVID-19 fuels the growth of the market.

By Service Model, the SaaS segment to account for a larger market share during the forecast period

The SaaS segment is expected to account for a larger market share during the forecast period. Most SaaS providers offer a usage-based subscription that can be purchased on a monthly or yearly basis. It eliminates the upfront cost of installation, along with the ongoing maintenance costs. It is a boon for small businesses as it provides access to expensive, high-powered software on a fair subscription-based method.





By Deployment Model, the private cloud segment is expected to grow for a higher growth during the forecast period.

The private cloud segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A private cloud is a computing model that offers a proprietary environment dedicated to a single business entity. This deployment model enables a company to have better control over its data and reduce risks, such as data loss and issues related to regulatory compliance.

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the Cloud Professional Services Market. North America, for this study, includes the US and Canada. It is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. The region is well-connected with advanced infrastructure, which helps Cloud Professional Services vendors offer quality services to their clients. It offers the most innovative and fastest services available in the world through its network infrastructure. The Cloud Professional Services Market in North America is competitive due to the presence of many solution providers. North America is expected to be one of the early adopters of 5G technology, which would boost the adoption of Cloud Professional Services solutions in the region. The presence of most key cloud vendors has contributed to the market growth in the region.

Market Players

The major vendors in the Cloud Professional Services Market include Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), Deloitte (UK), EY (UK), PwC (UK), HPE (US), HCLTech (India), Wipro (India), TCS (India), and Capgemini (France).

