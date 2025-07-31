Cloud OSS BSS Market worth $56,848.3 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cloud OSS BSS Market size will grow to USD 56,848.3 million by 2030 from USD 44,206.3 million in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million Segments covered By Component (Solutions, Services), By Cloud Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Operator Type (Mobile Operator, Fixed Operator) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Amdocs (US), Salesforce (US), NEC (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Optiva (Canada), Nokia (Finland), CSG International. (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Comarch (Finland), Subex (India), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), TEOCO Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), InfoVista (US), Comviva (India), Cerillion (UK), Tecnotree (Finland), Whale Cloud (Whale Cloud), Bill Perfect (US), Telgoo5 (US), NMSWorks Software (India), Wavelo (US), ChikPea (US), BlueCat (US), Kentik (US), Knot Solutions (India), Hughes Network Systems (US), Mavenir Systems (US)

The Cloud OSS BSS Market is fundamentally transforming telecom business operations by introducing real-time, agile, and scalable service delivery across cloud-native platforms. These systems enhance critical functions such as billing, charging, order orchestration, customer engagement, and network performance by replacing legacy infrastructure with containerized, API-driven microservices and AI-powered automation. The adoption of Open Digital Architecture and Kubernetes promotes interoperability and facilitates rapid deployment in hybrid environments, minimizing vendor lock-in and fostering innovation.

Several market developments reinforce these growth drivers. In 2024, Verizon partnered with Oracle to deploy cloud-native converged charging and policy platforms, enhancing its 5G monetization capabilities. Regulatory initiatives aimed at standardizing network APIs and ensuring data sovereignty have compelled operators to adopt flexible, compliant cloud OSS BSS architectures. New technology introductions, including Amdocs' GenAI-based amAIz platform and NEC's multi-layer AI orchestration, demonstrate vendor innovation. Additionally, Amdocs' collaboration with AWS to deliver managed OSS BSS services highlights the rising trend toward outcome-based managed offerings. These developments affirm cloud OSS BSS as an essential enabler for service innovation, operational resilience, and regulatory compliance in modern telecom ecosystems.

By component, the services segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the Cloud OSS BSS Market during the forecast period

The services segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the Cloud OSS BSS Market over the forecast period, as communication service providers increasingly turn to managed, outcome-based engagements to drive their transformation agendas. This shift is propelled by the need for rapid solution deployment, ongoing optimization of cloud-native platforms, and the desire to alleviate in-house development and operational burdens. Providers grappling with talent shortages and the complexity of AI and containerized environments favor partner-led managed services and integration support.

Regulatory compliance, strict service-level agreements, guaranteed uptime, and robust change management further compel CSPs to adopt managed offerings. For example, Amdocs recently partnered with a major European operator to deliver fully managed orchestration and monetization services, streamlining the roll-out of advanced digital services. Likewise, CSG's collaboration with AWS now offers end-to-end managed mediation, billing, and analytics under a service-level commitment. In another recent engagement, NEC teamed with Microsoft to provide managed cloud OSS BSS operations for an Asian carrier, ensuring seamless migration to a hybrid environment. These developments highlight CSPs' growing preference for service-centric models that deliver scalability, reliability, and continuous innovation without heavy capital investment or internal complexity.

By cloud type, public cloud model of deployment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The hybrid cloud segment is poised to record the largest market share in the Cloud OSS BSS Market during the forecast period, driven by CSPs' demand for flexibility, data sovereignty, and smooth interoperability between legacy platforms and modern cloud services. By adopting hybrid cloud OSS BSS architectures, operators retain control over critical data while capitalizing on the scalability and feature velocity of public cloud environments. This approach supports phased migrations, limits vendor dependency, and addresses varied regulatory and operational mandates across regions.

Hybrid cloud also enables the seamless modernization of core functions such as charging, billing, and service orchestration without disrupting live operations. For instance, Netcracker collaborated with Telenet to deploy a hybrid digital BSS solution that accelerated new service launches and improved real-time customer engagement. As CSPs balance transformation speed with operational resilience, hybrid cloud models are emerging as the preferred path to achieve agility, compliance, and high performance in their OSS BSS landscapes.

By region, North America is projected to account for the largest market share in the Cloud OSS BSS Market during the forecast period

North America is set to dominate the Cloud OSS BSS Market, underpinned by aggressive 5G rollouts, surging mobile data demand, and strategic digital transformation agendas. Operators are prioritizing cloud-native billing, charging, and service orchestration platforms to drive operational agility and elevate customer experience. For instance, Bell Canada implemented Ericsson's cloud OSS solution to streamline its next-generation service provisioning and fault management workflows. Similarly, Comcast selected Netcracker's digital BSS suite on AWS to modernize its subscriber management and accelerate new product launches.

In another notable initiative, Lumen Technologies partnered with Oracle to deploy a cloud-based converged charging system, enabling real-time monetization of emerging 5G use cases. These deployments are bolstered by robust hyperscaler ecosystems and supportive regulatory frameworks that incentivize cloud migration and data residency controls. Rapid network evolution, outcome-based service delivery, and high-impact vendor alliances are driving North America's leadership in adopting advanced cloud OSS BSS platforms and positioning the region for sustained growth throughout the forecast period.

Top Key Companies in Cloud OSS BSS Market:

The major vendors covered in the Cloud OSS BSS Market are Amdocs (US), Salesforce (US), NEC (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (US), Optiva (Canada), Nokia (Finland). These players have incorporated various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater share in the Cloud OSS BSS Market.

