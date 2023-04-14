Cloud Microservices Platform Market to Reach $6.4 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 21.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Benefits of microservices architecture such as flexibility, scalability, and faster deployment of applications drive the growth of the cloud microservices platform market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cloud Microservices Platform Market by Component (Platform, Services), by Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), by Application (Data Analytics, Database Applications, Customer Relationship Management, Others), by End User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global cloud microservices platform industry generated $952.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $6.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Growing adoption of microservices architecture offers benefits such as flexibility, scalability, and faster deployment of applications. This drives the growth of the cloud microservices platform market. The microservices architecture allows for software to be developed and deployed in smaller and more flexible components, which can be scaled up or down as needed. This approach is particularly appealing for companies that need to adapt quickly to changing business needs. This factor is expected to create opportunities in the cloud microservices platform market. However, a lack of standardization and distributed & decentralized environment restrains the cloud microservices platform market growth.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54183

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the cloud microservices platform market. It made more businesses turn to remote work settings and online business models, which accelerated the adoption of cloud-based solutions and services. This increased the need for cloud-based microservices platforms that helped businesses effectively create, deploy, and manage their cloud-based applications.

The pandemic also highlighted the need for adaptable, scalable solutions that can rapidly change to meet shifting business requirements. These advantages are provided by cloud microservices platforms by offering independent, modular services that are simple to combine and scale as needed. As a result, technology vendors and providers increased their investment in and development of cloud-based microservices platforms.

However, the pandemic also forced many organizations to reduce expenses, which slowed the adoption of new technologies. Due to concerns about data security and privacy in the cloud during the post-pandemic period, some businesses were also hesitant to invest in cloud microservices platforms.

Procure Complete Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-microservice-platform-market/purchase-options

The platform segment to maintain a prominent revenue growth in 2031

Based on component, the platform segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global cloud microservices platform market revenue, and is projected to maintain prominent revenue growth in 2031. This is due to the increasing demand for efficient and scalable microservices architecture. Furthermore, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. Cloud microservices platforms, which provide a variety of services to help organizations build, deploy, and manage microservices-based applications in the cloud, fuel the segment's growth.

The public segment to rule the roost by 2031

Based on deployment type, the public segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global cloud microservices platform market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The segment is growing owing to the increasing demand for scalable, flexible, and agile cloud-based solutions that can support the development and deployment of microservices-based applications. However, the hybrid segment would display the fastest CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. Business organizations have more control over their data in a hybrid cloud environment.

North America garnered the major share in 2021

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global cloud microservices platform market revenue, and is expected to dominate by 2031. This is due to the fact that North America is home to some of the world's largest cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. These providers are leading the way in the adoption and implementation of the microservices architecture. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow due to the presence of a large number of organizations from small to large scale, that require cloud-based platforms.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54183

Leading Market Players

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Oracle Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

SAP SE

Salesforce.com

IBM CORPORATION

Amazon Web Services Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cloud microservices platform market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of the market players.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Cyber Security Market Share is Expected to Reach $478.68 Billion by 2030

OTT Market Share is Expected to Reach $1,039.03 Billion by 2027

AI Market Share is Expected to Reach $1,581.70 Billion by 2030

Cloud Storage Market Share is Projected to Reach $222.25 Billion by 2027

Video Analytics Market Share is Expected to Reach $21.77 Billion by 2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research